AUD/USD steadies below 0.6700 ahead of China’s Trade Balance

AUD/USD holds ground after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 0.6680 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may further weaken as the US Dollar (USD) advances despite the softer inflation in the United States (US), hinting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could indeed reduce interest rates as priced in by the financial markets.

US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% in December, below market expectations, while annual core inflation held at 2.6%, matching a four-year low. The data provided a clearer sign of easing inflation after earlier releases were skewed by shutdown effects. However, last Friday’s strong Nonfarm Payrolls report, a dip in the Unemployment Rate, and a solid four-week average ADP Employment Change point to a resilient labor market.

However, the AUD/USD pair could gain ground as the Australian Dollar (AUD) may find support from rising expectations of further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), following a solid rebound in Australia’s Building Permits data.

Seasonally adjusted approvals for total dwellings in Australia surged 15.2% month-on-month to a near four-year high of 18,406 units in November 2025, in line with the preliminary estimate. This marked a sharp reversal from the 6.1% decline in the previous month and represented the strongest monthly increase since May 2023.

Persistent strength in housing demand may raise concerns at the RBA, as it could slow progress toward easing inflationary pressures and reinforce expectations of a more restrictive policy stance. This is despite a moderation in November inflation, which remains above the central bank’s target.

Traders will likely observe the Trade Balance data for December later in the day from China, Australia’s close trading partner. Trade balance is expected to widen to $113.60B in December, compared to $111.68B in the previous reading. Exports are expected to rise by 3.0% YoY in December, while Imports are projected to increase by 0.9% YoY during the same period.