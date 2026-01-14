Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD extends rally to near $90.00 amid geopolitical woes

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its winning streak for the fourth trading day on Wednesday. The white metal rallies further to near $90.00 during the Asian trading session as demand for safe-haven assets remains firm amid geopolitical tensions.

Civil unrest in Iran as the general public demands political change due to surging inflation, falling Rial against the US Dollar (USD), and the government’s corruption has resulted in the killing of hundreds of protesters.

In response, United States (US) President Donald Trump has warned the military action in Tehran if the government continues killing protesters.

Meanwhile, higher concerns over Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence, following criminal charges on Chairman Jerome Powell over mismanaging funds allocated for the renovation of Washington’s headquarters, which he called as “pretext”, a consequence of Fed setting interest rates based on its assessment of the public interest rather than the president's preferences”, have kept safe-haven assets on the front foot.

The event led to a sharp decline in the US Dollar, as market experts warned that an attack on the Fed’s autonomous status could weigh on US sovereign rating. However, the US Dollar has rebounded quickly after chiefs from global central banks have supported Fed’s Powell over his feud with President Trump.

“We stand in full solidarity with the Fed System and its Chair Jerome H. Powell,” heads of the European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of England (BoE), and nine other institutions said collectively on Tuesday.

Silver technical analysis

XAG/USD trades higher near $90.00 as of writing. The advance remains firm, with buyers maintaining control as momentum stretches into overbought territory.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 74.77 (overbought) and rising from 72.52 confirms strengthening bullish pressure. While the bias points higher, stretched conditions could cap follow-through and prompt consolidation.

A moderation in momentum with RSI easing toward 70 would help reset the move and support a steadier grind. Conversely, a renewed acceleration in RSI toward the prior extreme near 85.90 would leave the rally vulnerable to a sharper pullback as momentum fatigue builds.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)