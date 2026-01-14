USD/CAD remains stronger near 1.3900 due to cautious Fed outlook

USD/CAD remains stronger for the second successive session, trading around 1.3900 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair advances as the US Dollar strengthens after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) broadly met expectations, reinforcing views that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely hold policy steady this month, even as underlying price pressures showed signs of easing.

US Consumer Price Index increased by 0.3% month-over-month in December 2025, matching market expectations and repeating the rise seen in September. The annual inflation remains at 2.7% increase as expected. Meanwhile, Core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% in December, below market expectations, while annual core inflation held at 2.6%, matching a four-year low.

The data provided a clearer sign of easing inflation after earlier releases were skewed by shutdown effects. However, last Friday’s strong Nonfarm Payrolls report, a dip in the Unemployment Rate, and a solid four-week average ADP Employment Change point to a resilient labor market.

The upside of the USD/CAD pair could be restrained as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) may receive support from higher Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price hovers near two-month highs, trading around $60.70 per barrel at the time of writing.

Crude Oil prices advanced after US President Donald Trump halted talks with Iranian officials until protests ease, while voicing support for demonstrators. Ongoing unrest in Iran, coupled with the risk of US involvement, threatens the country’s roughly 3.3 million bpd oil output. Trump also warned that nations continuing business with Iran would face a new 25% tariff, intensifying concerns over potential supply disruptions.