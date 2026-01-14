China’s Trade Balance: Surplus widens in December as Exports surge

China's Trade Balance for December, in Chinese Yuan (CNY) terms, arrived at CNY808.80 billion, widening from the previous figure of CNY792.57 billion.

Exports climbed 5.2% YoY in December vs. 5.7% in November. The country’s imports rose 4.4% YoY in the same period vs. 1.7% recorded previously.

In US Dollar (USD) terms, China’s Trade Surplus expanded more than expected in December.

Trade Balance arrived at +114.10B versus +113.60B expected and +111.68B prior.

Exports (YoY): 6.6% vs. 3.0% expected and 5.9% last.

Imports (YoY): 5.7% vs. 0.9% expected and 1.9% previous.

Market reaction to China’s Trade Balance

AUD/USD extends gains around 0.6692 in an immediate reaction to the Chinese trade data. The pair is up 0.16% on the day, as of writing.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% -0.05% 0.06% 0.05% -0.15% -0.07% 0.06% EUR -0.01% -0.05% 0.04% 0.03% -0.16% -0.08% 0.05% GBP 0.05% 0.05% 0.13% 0.10% -0.10% -0.03% 0.11% JPY -0.06% -0.04% -0.13% 0.00% -0.20% -0.12% 0.02% CAD -0.05% -0.03% -0.10% -0.00% -0.20% -0.12% 0.01% AUD 0.15% 0.16% 0.10% 0.20% 0.20% 0.08% 0.21% NZD 0.07% 0.08% 0.03% 0.12% 0.12% -0.08% 0.13% CHF -0.06% -0.05% -0.11% -0.02% -0.01% -0.21% -0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on Wednesday at 00:52 GMT as a preview of China's Trade Balance data.

China’s Trade Balance Overview

The General Administration of Customs will publish its data for December on Wednesday at 03.00 GMT. Trade balance is expected to widen to $113.60B in December, compared to $111.68B in the previous reading. Exports are expected to rise by 3.0% YoY in December, while Imports are projected to increase by 0.9% YoY during the same period.

As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market.

How could the China’s Trade Balance affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a positive note on the day in the lead up to China’s Trade Balance data. The pair edges lower as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens following data showing that Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data were largely as economists expected last month.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the January 12 high of 0.6722. The next resistance level emerges at the January 6 high of 0.6742, en route to the January 7 high of 0.6766.

To the downside, the January 9 low of 0.6663 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the December 4 low of 2025 at 0.6614, followed by the 100-day EMA of 0.6587.