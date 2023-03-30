NZD/USD holds in familiar ranges, coiling up for a breakout

- NZD/USD is higher on the day and testing familiar resistance.
- Traders will turn to the Fed´s preferred inflation reading on Friday for a potential catalyst.
The New Zealand dollar fluctuated at around 0.6250 vs. the US Dollar and struggled for direction while investors awaited the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's monetary policy decision next week and US inflation data on Friday. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading between a low of 0.6203 and a high of 0.6264, capped at late February and March´s resistance.
It's been a light data week for New Zealand, but the latest came from New Zealand's business confidence which was almost unchanged at -43.4 in March, remaining at very subdued levels compared to historical averages as manufacturing and services firms remained pessimistic, amid rising cost pressures. In this regard, New Zealand’s annual inflation is currently running near three-decade highs of 7.2%, well above the central bank’s medium-term target of 1%-3%. However, inflation indicators continue to inch lower and going in the right direction, albeit painfully slowly. The RBNZ has lifted its policy rate by a total of 450 basis points, bringing the cash rate to a 41-year record of 4.75%.
´´We expect RBNZ’s tone next week to be hawkish, mindful of resource constraints facing an economy in post-cyclone rebuild mode, and local banks strong and not at risk of some of the issues that plagued bust US banks,´´ analysts at ANZ bank said. ´´That leans toward the RBNZ pressing ahead with hikes amid recovering global risk appetite.´´
Traders now await the major US economic reports in Friday´s inflation data in the February reading of personal consumption expenditures (PCE). This is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. January figures showed a sharp acceleration in consumer spending so the data will be closely eyed.
Meanwhile, US data on Thursday showed that jobless claims last week rose more than expected from the week before indicating a cooling labor market, while fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product growth was slightly lower at 2.6% compared with earlier estimates of 2.7%, both supporting the case for a softer Fed policy.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6262
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|0.6226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.62
|Daily SMA50
|0.6286
|Daily SMA100
|0.6291
|Daily SMA200
|0.6159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6167
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6319
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
