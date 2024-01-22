NZD/USD gains ground above 0.6100 following PBoC rate decision

- NZD/USD trades on a positive note near 0.6131 on Monday.
- People's Bank of China (PBoC), the Chinese central bank, maintained the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged across the time curve.
- The US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index climbed to 78.8, the highest level since July 2021.
- Traders await the New Zealand CPI inflation report on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair gains momentum during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The uptick of the pair is supported by the modest decline of the US Dollar (USD). The highlight this week will be New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the fourth quarter (Q4) due on Wednesday. The pair currently trades around 0.6131, gaining 0.30% on the day.
Early Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) maintained the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged across the time curve. The Chinese central bank left the one-year and five-year LPR steady at 3.45% and 4.20%, respectively.
The New Zealand inflation report will be the key event for the pair. The CPI inflation figures are estimated to show an increase of 0.6% QoQ and 4.7% YoY in Q4. According to ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner, the RBNZ is expected to lower the OCR by 25 basis points (bps) beginning in August, bringing it down from 5.5% to 3.5% over the next 12 months.
On the USD’s front, the Consumer Sentiment Index climbed to 78.8, the highest level since July 2021, the University of Michigan reported on Friday. The assessment of current economic conditions grew to 83.3, while the expectations component rose to 75.9.
FOMC committee members enter the black-out period as they prepare for its January meeting. Investors will monitor the New Zealand CPI inflation report on Wednesday for fresh impetus. On Thursday, the preliminary US GDP Annualized (Q4) will be due. On Friday, the attention will shift to the December Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE), which is projected to show an increase of 0.2% MoM and 3% YoY, respectively.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6133
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6238
|Daily SMA50
|0.6171
|Daily SMA100
|0.6041
|Daily SMA200
|0.609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6127
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6089
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6249
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6169
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts to continue its winning streak on subdued US Dollar
The AUD/USD hovers around a psychological level at 0.6600 on Monday amid market uncertainty driven by discussions between the United States and the United Kingdom on intensifying actions against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen. Nevertheless, the pair finds some uplift from a subdued US Dollar.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen recovers further from multi-week low, upside seems capped ahead of BoJ decision
The Japanese Yen attracts some haven flows in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions. Bets that the BoJ will stick to its dovish stance on Tuesday might cap any further gains. Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed policy easing should lend support to USD/JPY.
Gold price holds below $2,030
Gold price drifts lower to $2,027 during the early Asian session on Monday. The robust US economic data have triggered the expectation that the Fed might delay interest rate cuts, which boost the US Dollar. The XAU/USD key support level is at the $2,000 psychological mark.
Week ahead: This week’s altcoin narrative and Bitcoin's fourth halving targets
With Bitcoin spot ETF approved, investors are eyeing two major events – BTC’s fourth halving and Ethereum’s spot ETF approval. While the latter will take time, considering the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) on-the-fence stance regarding the classification of ETH.
Week ahead – ECB and BoJ meetings in the spotlight
Japanese Yen loses ground ahead of BoJ decision on Tuesday. ECB meets on Thursday, will it push back against rate cut bets? Bank of Canada decides too, while the US releases GDP stats.