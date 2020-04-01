NZD/USD finds support near 0.5900 ahead of key US data

  • NZD fails to capitalize on upbeat PMI data from China.
  • US Dollar Index climbs higher toward 100 on risk aversion.
  • Coming up: ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US.

The NZD/USD broke below the 0.6000 handle on Tuesday and closed the day around mid-0.5900s before extending its slide on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.5906, erasing 0.8% on a daily basis.

Although the data from China revealed that the economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded at a modest pace in March with the Caixin PMI improving to 50.1 from 40.3 in February, the NZD failed to capitalize on this data.

The risk-off atmosphere amid the surging number of confirmed coronavirus infections and fatalities worldwide seems to be making it difficult for the risk-sensitive kiwi to find demand. Reflecting the dismal mood, major European equity indexes are erasing more than 3% on the first day of the second quarter.

Focus shifts to US data

Meanwhile, the greenback is preserving its strength with the US Dollar Index posting decisive gains above the 99.50 mark on Wednesday. In the second half of the day, the ADP Employment Change data and the ISM's Manufacturing PMI, which is expected to drop to 45 in March from 50.1 in February will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Previewing the ISM report, “March ISM data are likely to portray an economy plunging into recession, even with many of the responses to the survey largely reflecting activity in the first half of the month,” said TD Securities analysts.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5916
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.75
Today daily open 0.5961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6026
Daily SMA50 0.6265
Daily SMA100 0.6414
Daily SMA200 0.6432
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.604
Previous Daily Low 0.5909
Previous Weekly High 0.607
Previous Weekly Low 0.5589
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5959
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.599
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5839
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.577
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6031
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6161

 

 

