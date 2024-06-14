NZD/USD extends decline around 0.6150 amid firmer US Dollar and disappointing New Zealand's PMI data

The US Fed signaled that it will cut its key interest rate just once by 25 basis points (bps) toward the year-end, boosting the US Dollar (USD). Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank would need "good inflation readings" before lowering borrowing costs, per the BBC. About the US data, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) climbed 2.2% YoY in May, compared to the 2.3% rise in April, below the forecast of 2.5%. The core PPI figure rose 2.3% YoY in May, below the consensus and the previous reading of 2.4%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Thursday. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending June 6 increased by 242K, the highest in ten months. This figure came above the market consensus of 225K and the previous week's reading of 229K. On the Kiwi front, New Zealand manufacturing has remained in contraction for 15 consecutive months, which undermines the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Early Friday, Business NZ showed that the nation’s Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) contracted to 47.2 in May from the previous reading of 48.9. ANZ analysts expect the weaker economic data would suggest the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) sooner than previously signaled, with expectations for rate cuts starting in February 2025.

The NZD/USD pair extends downside around 0.6155 during the Asian session on Friday. The firmer Greenback and weaker New Zealand PMI data exert some selling pressure on the pair. The preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment report is due later on Friday. Also, the Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee is scheduled to speak.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.