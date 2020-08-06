NZD/USD enjoying a free flight while it can ahead of RBNZ hurdles

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NZD/USD bulls stay on top, but there could be troublesome times ahead with the RBNZ next week.
  • US data is the focus for the day ahead with the US NFP.

NZD/USD is trading at 0.6687 following a 0.6% gain into the end of the US session and FX day as the greenback struggles to sustain a bid, expiring its shelflife on the 93 handle in the DXY.

The USD rebound continues to falter as risk assets gain more ground, but price action in the immediate future depends on how US jobs data tonight prints, with plenty expecting a decent print after Trump’s tweet earlier in the week,

analysts at ANZ Bank explained.

The greenback is giving the bird a free flight at the moment, but there could be domestic turbulence ahead. 

First of all, however, markets are looking to the next key catalysts in the next US jobs market data.

US data ahead of NFP Friday

It's a big one tonight in the US session with US Nonfarm Payrolls and there is more on this here: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Hints point to an awful July

Meanwhile, US initial jobless claims were better than expected at 1186k in the week to 1 August vs 1435k the prior week. Continuing claims also fell from 16.951m to 16.107m.

That’s the best data in a few weeks, but as it came after the non-farm payrolls survey week, it hasn’t influenced expectations for tomorrow’s report, which now sit at +1490k.,

the analysts at ANZ forecasted.

Fiscal hawks will be watching to see, however, if there is a correlation between falling initial claims and the end of the USD600/week supplementary benefit payment

 

RBNZ in focus

Meanwhile, domestically, markets are getting set for the MPS. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will aim to keep the stance of monetary policy unchanged at next week’s MPS.

Westpac analysts predict the following

  • The OCR will remain at 0.25%, and the RBNZ will commit to keeping it there until at least March 2021.

  • The RBNZ may keep the LSAP at $60bn to May 2021, without any guidance on what will happen beyond then.

  • An equivalent alternative would be to extend the LSAP to August 2021 and lift the cap to $70bn.

  • We expect that the LSAP will last for two years and will eventually total $90bn (previously $100bn).

  • We expect that the OCR will fall to -0.5% in April next year, because there is a need for more monetary stimulus than the LSAP alone can provide.

The analysts at ANZ  maintain that it'll be very dovish...

not just the overall tone, but also in terms of keeping negative rates and foreign asset purchases on the table, all of which speaks to strong headwinds for the NZD.  

NZD/USD levels

 

Overview
Today last price 0.6689
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 0.6647
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6612
Daily SMA50 0.6514
Daily SMA100 0.6262
Daily SMA200 0.6361
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6674
Previous Daily Low 0.6617
Previous Weekly High 0.6716
Previous Weekly Low 0.6619
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6653
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6639
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6618
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6589
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.656
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6675
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6704
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6733

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

