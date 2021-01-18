NZD/USD drops towards 0.7100 despite mixed data from China

By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains on the back foot while fading the bounce off fresh low in three weeks.
  • China’s GDP improved on YoY but monthly activity numbers ease.
  • Risks remain heavy, US dollar strong with eyes on Biden and Party.
  • US Holiday, a light calendar will restrict market moves.

NZD/USD fades bounce off 0.7116 while declining to 0.7125, down 0.16% intraday, during early Monday. The kiwi pair recently eased as China’s activity numbers flashed mixed results. Also weighing on the quote could be the risk-off mood and the broad US dollar strength amid a light calendar and an off in the US.

China’s fourth-quarter (Q4) GDP grew from 6.1% to 6.5% YoY but eased on QoQ basis to 2.6% versus 3.2% forecast and 2.7% prior. Further, Industrial Production for December rose past-6.9% expected to 7.3% YoY whereas Retail Sales dropped below 5.0% previous readouts and 5.5% market consensus.

Talking about risks, the fears that US President-elect Joe Biden will discard American oil ties with Canada due to environmental issues as well as uncertainty over his fiscal stimulus to get accepted at the Federal Reserve also weigh on the risks.

Further, the incoming US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is likely to keep her commitment to the US dollar’s market-determined value which in-turn may challenge the latest upside momentum of the greenback and probed the mood off-late. Additionally, the virus woes are also present as the US, Europe and Japan witnessed a sustained increase in the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers even if figures from the UK have been a bit low off-late. Also challenging the sentiment could be risks surrounding the spread of virus variants and doubts over the political career of Japanese PM Suga due to the virus.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures and stocks in Asia-Pacific remain depressed while the US dollar index (DXY) rises to a fresh high since December 21.

Looking forward, a lack of major data/events as well as Martin Luther King’s Birthday in the US will limit the market moves. However, any challenges to risks, which are more likely, will not hesitate to bring the NZD/USD prices southwards.

Technical analysis

While an ascending trend line from November 13 near 0.7155 guards the quote’s immediate upside, 21-day SMA surrounding 0.7175 adds to the upside filter and directs NZD/USD sellers towards the early December 2020 high near 0.7100.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7128
Today Daily Change -9 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 0.7137
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7148
Daily SMA50 0.7056
Daily SMA100 0.6857
Daily SMA200 0.6617
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7234
Previous Daily Low 0.7118
Previous Weekly High 0.7241
Previous Weekly Low 0.7118
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.719
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7092
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7047
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7208
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7279
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7324

 

 

