Chinese data dump: Monthly activity weaker and GDP YoY beats

China’s monthly activity data has been released in the form of fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product, December Industrial Production, Fixed Asset Investment and Retail Sales.

China Q4 GDP 6.5% YoY (vs. expected 6.2%).

China activity data (December 2020): Industrial Production 7.3% YoY (expected 6.9%).

China 2020 retail sales -3.9% YoY.

AUD is unchanged on the data around 0.7700.

