  • NZD/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday.
  • The cautious mood benefits the safe-haven greenback and weighs on the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
  • Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes might cap the USD and help limit the downside for the major.

The NZD/USD pair adds to the previous day's modest losses and remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday. Spot prices drop to over a one-week low during the first half of the European session, with bears looking to extend the downward trajectory further below horizontal support near mid-0.6400s.

The prevalent cautious mood provides a modest lift to the safe-haven US Dollar and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the NZD/USD pair. Despite the better-than-expected Chinese macro data released earlier this Tuesday, investors remain uncertain about a strong economic recovery - amid the worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in the country. This, in turn, dents demand for perceived riskier assets, including the Kiwi.

That said, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields might keep a lid on the USD and help limit losses for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being. The markets now seem convinced that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance and deliver a smaller 25 bps rate hike at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. This, in turn, drags the US bond yields lower and should hold back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets.

Heading into the key central bank event risk, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has topped out. Next on tap is the US macro data - the Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

From a technical perspective, weakness below the 0.6450 area marks a breakdown through a one-week-old trading range and supports prospects for deeper losses. Traders, however, might prefer to move to the sidelines and await the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision on Wednesday before determining the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6446
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 0.6469
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6402
Daily SMA50 0.6353
Daily SMA100 0.6088
Daily SMA200 0.6193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6509
Previous Daily Low 0.6461
Previous Weekly High 0.6526
Previous Weekly Low 0.6437
Previous Monthly High 0.6514
Previous Monthly Low 0.623
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6479
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6491
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.645
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6432
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6402
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6498
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6528
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6546

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

