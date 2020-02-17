NZD/USD drops for fourth consecutive day, looks for clear direction near 0.6440

- NZD/USD fails to ignore coronavirus risk.
- Recently released New Zealand REINZ House Price Index couldn’t defy the pessimism surrounding the key customer.
- RBA minutes and the US traders’ return can be followed for intermediate direction.
NZD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6435 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair recently failed to cheer upbeat figures of New Zealand housing price gauge as worries emanating from China’s coronavirus keep exerting downside pressure on the kiwi.
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) January month House Price Index grew beyond 0.50% MoM to 0.60% while rising 7.0% YoY. Even so, the markets aren’t cheering anything amid a lack of fresh direction from China.
The latest softness in coronavirus cases and the dragon nation’s efforts to placate traders seem to gain less popularity amid fewer signs that the epidemics are abating. China’s leading expert tackling the epidemic, Zhong Nanshan, recently mentioned that the coronavirus will peak later in February in South China. Nationwide, the disease is expected to reach its peak in April also weighed on the sentiment.
Also portraying the downbeat sentiment was the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Good Trade barometer that slumped to 95.5 from 96.6 in November in its latest reading.
While the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) offered positive surprise with its hawkish halt, there has been a little positive for the pair to cheer afterward. Also, there are no major data from New Zealand scheduled for publishing during the week, which in turn keeps the traders on the lookout of external catalysts. In doing so, their major customers, namely Australia and China, will be the keys to follow.
It should also be noted that the US markets were off on Monday and limited the trade sentiment. As a result, following the RBA’s monetary policy minutes, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT, markets will also await the return of the US traders as well as the US Empire State Manufacturing Index for fresh clues.
Technical Analysis
Buyers will look for entry only if the NZD/USD prices sustain beyond a 200-day SMA level of 0.6400. Until then, the return of monthly low surrounding 0.6375 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6437
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6433
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6499
|Daily SMA50
|0.6579
|Daily SMA100
|0.648
|Daily SMA200
|0.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6423
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6377
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6720 with eyes on RBA minutes
AUD/USD declines to 0.6713 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair registers the fourth consecutive negative day and coronavirus is the catalyst to blame. Traders are now awaiting fresh clues from RBA minutes, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT, for near-term direction.
USD/JPY bulls seeking higher-highs on 110 handle
USD/JPY idles at the top of the day's range in holiday thin markets, oscillating around 109.93 having travelled from a low of 109.71 to a high of 109.96.
Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the Chinese & wider economies and FX?
Coronavirus third straight day of a drop in new cases; Financial and commodity markets are in recovery. Markets have been encouraged by the Chinese authorities early response to the outbreak. Disruptions outside China are likely to be limited to parts of Asia.
Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.