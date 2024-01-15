NZD/USD declines on Monday, falls back into 0.6190 in early week action

- The Kiwi backslid to kick off the new trading week.
- Risk appetite favored the US Dollar on Monday despite US market holiday.
- Asia market sees China GDP, Retail Sales figures due on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD skidded back into near-term lows on Monday, falling through the 0.6200 handle as the Kiwi (NZD) sold off against the US Dollar (USD) in a broad-market Greenback bid as markets rebalanced with US markets shuttered in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
Antipodean traders will be keeping an eye out for China’s headline data prints on Wednesday, with Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Retail Sales figures slated for early in the mid-week trading session.
China’s fourth-quarter GDP is forecast to increase from 4.9% to 5.3% for the year ended December, while annualized Retail Sales through December are expected to hold flat at 6.6%. QoQ China GDP is expected to settle from 1.3% to 1.0%.
New Zealand’s NZIER QoQ Business Confidence Survey rebounded in December but still printed negative, coming in at -2% compared to the previous quarter’s -52%. The NZIER Business Outlook has printed in negative territory since July of 2021.
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
The Kiwi broke into the low side of a rough consolidation range that has plagued the NZD/USD since declining into the current chart range at the outset of 2024’s trading, testing back into the 0.6200 handle.
Monday’s backslide brings the NZD/USD closer to a technical floor at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.6150, with a bullish crossover of the 200-day SMA providing a possible bottom of near-term bearish momentum from the 0.6100 handle.
NZD/USD Hourly Chart
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains weak below 0.6700
AUD/USD kicked off the week with marked losses and still remained unable to regain traction and surpass the 0.6700 barrier on a convincing fashion.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 amid light trading
EUR/USD lacked clear direction and hovered around the mid-1.0900s at the beginning of the week amidst a positive tone in the greenback against the backdrop of the re-emergence of the risk-off trade.
Gold holds on to gains above the $2,050 mark
Gold price is aiming to reclaim weekly high as bets supporting Fed rate cuts deepen. Fears of stubborn US inflation have faded after a surprisingly soft PPI report. Deepening Middle East tensions have improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Weekend chop extends to new week amid MLK holiday vibes
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains broadly bullish but continues to suffer in the wake of the past weekend’s chop as the new week starts with a US holiday.
Inflation isn't going away
Good Day… And a Marvelous Monday to you… In my past life, I would be taking today off, as it is a national holiday… But, given my status as non-working, I thought what the heck! Well, the NFL didn’t make any friends, and received a lot of criticism, even from a senator, about putting a playoff game on a streaming channel… As well they should!