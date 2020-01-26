NZD/USD declines below 0.6600 amid coronavirus fears

- NZD/USD begins the week on the backfoot.
- The risk of the Chinese virus outbreak propels the US dollar’s safe-haven demand, also weighing on commodity-linked currencies.
- Almost an empty economic calendar pushes traders to risk headlines for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD declines to 0.6590 at the start of the week’s Asian trading session on Monday. In doing so, the pair stops the previous two-day recovery, backed by upbeat New Zealand data, as fears of the Chinese virus outbreak weigh on trade sentiment. Thursday’s New Zealand Trade Balance becomes the only data at the domestic front, which in turn keeps the traders’ dependence on qualitative catalysts the most.
As a result, news of coronavirus will be getting even more attention, in addition to being the world’s largest commodity player and the second-largest economy. The humanly transmitted virus from China’s Wuhan has already crossed borders while taking 56 lives and infecting above 2,000 inside the dragon nation. The economy has extended the New Year Holidays till February 02, no deadline for schools, to better concentrate on the virus than celebration.
What’s alarming is The Washington Post relies on the Chinese Health Minister to claim an increase of 50% in coronavirus cases in just 24 hours. Also, a viral video of a Chinese nurse mentioning 90,000 infected people adds to the market’s fear.
Bloomberg's news that the Trump administration expans alluminium, steel tariffs on some imported products also weigh on the New Zealand dollar.
With this, investors prefer the US dollar over other currencies, especially the Antipodeans, due to the greenback’s safe-haven nature.
The kiwi pairs earlier benefited from New Zealand’s upbeat inflation numbers that helped analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) to hold their “no change in Official Cash Rate (OCR)” forecast.
It's worth mentioning that the latest revisions to New Zealand's population data resulted in an upward revision to third quarter (Q3) jobs growth from 0.9% to 1.0%.
Moving on, the economic calendar is mostly empty during the week except for Thursday’s New Zealand December trade numbers. However, events like Tuesday’s Durable Goods Orders and Wednesday’s FOMC from the US could entertain the market players. For today, the US New Home Sales and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index will decorate the economic calendar.
Technical Analysis
The last week’s low near 0.6580 and December 18, 2019, low close to 0.6555 are on the seller’s radar ahead of a 200-day SMA level of 0.6512. On the contrary, 21-day SMA near 0.6635 caps near-term upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6594
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6607
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6644
|Daily SMA50
|0.6576
|Daily SMA100
|0.6461
|Daily SMA200
|0.6512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.663
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.663
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6657
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bears ignore Aussie holidays, cheer coronavirus news at fresh multi-week low near 0.6815
AUD/USD drops to 0.6814, with an intra-day low of 0.6811, during the early Monday morning in Asia. The fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak are dominating the market’s risk sentiment off-late.
USD/JPY: Coronavirus bearish gap breaks below 109
USD/JPY has dropped heavily in the open, breaking below the 109 handle to print a fresh low of 108.88 as traders prepare for a risk-off week when considering the implications of the Coronavirus.
Are you anxious about Coronavirus? Well, so are the markets
There's so much we don't know about Coronavirus, which increases the level of concern from public health officials, you & I as well as the markets and we can expect a risk-off start to the week ahead of a pretty major schedule.
Gold rebounds above $1560
The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.
GBP ends week on a weak note despite upbeat PMI data
The GBP/USD pair spiked to its highest level since January 7th at 1.3174 on Friday with the initial reaction to the upbeat PMI data from the UK. The pair could remain choppy ahead of BoE’s policy decision.