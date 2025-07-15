NZD/USD crawls above 0.5980 on upbeat Chinese data and a softer US Dollar

- The New Zealand Dollar trims some losses on Tuesday, buoyed by strong Chinese GDP and Industrial Production figures.
- The broader NZD/USD trend remains bearish following a 1% sell-off in the last two days.
- The US Dollar is pulling back from multi-week highs as investors brace for US CPI data.
The New Zealand Dollar bounced up from multi-week lows at 0.5968 duru¡ing Tuesday’s Asian session and trimmed some of the previous losses fuelled by upbeat China’s GDP data returning above 0.5980 at the time of writing.
The broader trend, however, remains bearish after having depreciated about 1% over the last two days and nearly 2% from July 1, with the area around the 0.6000 round level likely to pose a significant resistance for bulls.
Upbeat data from China lifted market sentiment
Earlier on Tuesday, data released by the Chinese Statistics Bureau revealed that the economy grew at a 5.2% pace in the second quarter of the year, below the 5.4% growth seen in the previous quarter but still above the 5.1% reading forecasted by market analysts.
Beyond that, Industrial Production accelerated to a 6.8% yearly growth in June from 5.8% in May, against expectations of a moderate slowdown to 5.6%.
The weaker-than-expected Retail Sales added to evidence of a weak domestic demand, but the overall data was welcomed by the market, which has been seen as a sign of resilience to the US tariffs. Market sentiment improved during the Asian session, lifting risk-sensitive currencies such as the New Zealand Dollar.
On the other hand, the US Dollar is pulling lower, as investors trim US Dollar longs, awaiting the release of the US Consumer Price Index for further clues on the Fed’s monetary policy path.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (YoY)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on a monthly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in China during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of China’s economic activity. The YoY reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Renminbi (CNY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Economic Indicator
Industrial Production (YoY)
Industrial output is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. It shows the volume of production of Chinese Industries such as factories and manufacturing facilities. A surge in output is regarded as inflationary which would prompt the People’s Bank of China would tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, if high industrial production growth comes out, this may generate a positive sentiment (or bullish) for the CNY, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.Read more.
Last release: Tue Jul 15, 2025 02:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 6.8%
Consensus: 5.6%
Previous: 5.8%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains in the low-1.1600s
EUR/USD recedes from earlier tops north of the 1.1700 barrier and slips back to the low-1.1600s as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The move higher in spot came in response to rumours saying President Trump is gauging the possibility of firing Chair Powell. These rumours, however, were later dismissed.
GBP/USD trims gains, returns to 1.3400
Following an early move to the proximity of the 1.3500 mark, GBP/USD now gives away part of that advance and drift lower to the 1.3400 neighbourhood, up modestly for the day. Investors, in the meantime, shift their attention to the upcoming UK labour market report on Thursday following hotter-than-expected UK inflation data in June.
Gold back to its comfort zone around $3,350
Gold now manages to leave behind the initial weakness and rapidly advances to the area of three-week peaks around the $3,380 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar’s retracement gathers extra pace following another round of Trump-Powell effervescence.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.