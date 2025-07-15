NZD/USD crawls above 0.5980 on upbeat Chinese data and a softer US Dollar

Industrial output is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China . It shows the volume of production of Chinese Industries such as factories and manufacturing facilities. A surge in output is regarded as inflationary which would prompt the People’s Bank of China would tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, if high industrial production growth comes out, this may generate a positive sentiment (or bullish) for the CNY, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on a monthly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in China during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of China’s economic activity. The YoY reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Renminbi (CNY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Earlier on Tuesday, data released by the Chinese Statistics Bureau revealed that the economy grew at a 5.2% pace in the second quarter of the year, below the 5.4% growth seen in the previous quarter but still above the 5.1% reading forecasted by market analysts. Beyond that, Industrial Production accelerated to a 6.8% yearly growth in June from 5.8% in May, against expectations of a moderate slowdown to 5.6%. The weaker-than-expected Retail Sales added to evidence of a weak domestic demand, but the overall data was welcomed by the market, which has been seen as a sign of resilience to the US tariffs. Market sentiment improved during the Asian session, lifting risk-sensitive currencies such as the New Zealand Dollar. On the other hand, the US Dollar is pulling lower, as investors trim US Dollar longs, awaiting the release of the US Consumer Price Index for further clues on the Fed’s monetary policy path.

The broader trend, however, remains bearish after having depreciated about 1% over the last two days and nearly 2% from July 1, with the area around the 0.6000 round level likely to pose a significant resistance for bulls.

The New Zealand Dollar bounced up from multi-week lows at 0.5968 duru¡ing Tuesday’s Asian session and trimmed some of the previous losses fuelled by upbeat China’s GDP data returning above 0.5980 at the time of writing.

