USD/JPY: Yen under pressure again – Societe Generale

USD/JPY: Yen under pressure again – Societe Generale
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes notes that the Japanese Yen is weaker as Prime Minister Takaichi signals apprehension about further rate hikes and China retaliates with export controls on Japanese firms. He highlights that USD/JPY has decoupled from rate differentials and argues that stronger Japanese growth, rather than Bank of Japan policy tweaks, is needed for sustained Yen gains.

Yen weakness decouples from rate spreads

"The yen is weaker this morning, in part because Prime Minister Takaichi has ‘voiced apprehension to more rate hikes’ according to Mainichi and in part, in reaction to China adding further Japanese firms to an export control list as retaliation for the PM’s comments about Taiwan."

"Rate or yield differentials are currently completely decoupled from USD/JPY, and while the correlation between yen rates and the exchange rate is easy to see (over this short timeline) it suggests that raising rates ought to be yen friendly!"

"USD/JPY, which has risen since 2020 as US yields have risen and Japanese ones have remained anchored, isn’t currently tracking rates, relative or otherwise."

"Fiscal concerns have eased somewhat, and the threat of intervention has helped the yen, but what the BoJ does or doesn’t do is unimportant."

"The yen needs stronger Japanese growth, more than anything else, for recent modest gains to continue."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1800 ahead of US data, Fedspeak

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1800 ahead of US data, Fedspeak

EUR/USD remains trapped in a tight range below 1.1800 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair struggles amid a modest US Dollar strength and an improvement in risk sentiment, even as US tariff uncertainty lingers. The focus now remains on the US data and Fedspeak. 

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3500 as USD firms up

GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.3500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair declines as the US Dollar rebounds from losses recorded over the previous two sessions. Traders will focus on the US weekly ADP Employment Change and Consumer Confidence data due later in the day, along with speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Gold holds pullback below $5,200 amid USD uptick

Gold holds pullback below $5,200 amid USD uptick

Gold holds moderate losses below $5,200 in European trading on Tuesday, though it lacks follow-through selling. Following the previous day's knee-jerk fall in reaction to US President Donald Trump's new global tariffs and the subsequent bounce, the US Dollar attracts fresh buyers ahead of mid-tier data and Fedspeak. 

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

AI-scare trade and tariff uncertainty takes hold

It was quite a day, with AI-disruption fears and tariff uncertainty triggering a risk-off session. By now, it's nearly impossible to have missed the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision that struck down US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs last Friday.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extend losses on bearish signals

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

