US Dollar Index trades higher ahead of US markets opening, Fed speeches eyed

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is up 0.15% higher to near 97.85 in the European trading session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) trades higher as market participants digest the United States (US) Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

On Friday, the US SC accused President Donald Trump of abusing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to back his tariff agenda and invalidated additional duties. The initial impact of SC’s verdict turned out negative for the US Dollar as it raised concerns over the US trade policy outlook.

However, US President Trump announced 15% global tariffs to offset SC’s ruling, which turned out to be a message that Washington has several measures to keep additional import duty pressure afloat.

This has reduced uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy outlook. In addition, President Donald Trump has also threatened steeper levies on countries if they intend to capitalize on SC’s ruling and refrain from honouring trade deals.

"Any Country that wants to ’play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ’Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!," Trump wrote on Truth.Social.

Going forward, the next major trigger for the US Dollar will be speeches from a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials who are scheduled to speak later in the day. Investors will closely monitor Fed speeches to get fresh cues on the US interest rate outlook.

On Monday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller expressed willingness to support leaving interest rates on hold in the March meeting due to surprisingly upbeat job data. “Unexpectedly strong January job growth of 130K positions was a surprise to the upside, and if that continues in February, my [Waller] view of appropriate monetary policy may tilt toward a pause at our [March] upcoming meeting," Reuters reported.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are confident that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged in its upcoming policy meetings in March and April.