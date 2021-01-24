NZD/USD: Covid woes in Northland, US stimulus worries back sellers below 0.7200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD keeps Friday’s downbeat performance amid virus concerns at home.
  • Authorities in Northland are on high alert after finding COVID-19 strain at home.
  • US Democrats raise doubts over Biden’s second stimulus.

NZD/USD drops to 0.7170, down 0.11% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair extends Friday’s pullback from the January 15 highs. Behinds the moves are market concerns over the US fiscal aid package and fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) worries for New Zealand, the country that has been so far immune from pandemic after the first hit.

Virus woes are back in NZ…

Having found the first covid variant in Northland, authorities from New Zealand (NZ) are trying to tame the fears and lock the door for the pandemic’s re-entry. The 56-year-old woman recently alarmed policymakers from the Pacific nation after marking NZ’s first case of the covid variant. Elsewhere, the US is up for recalling ban for travelers from the UK, Brazil and Ireland whereas France is teasing the third lockdown.

On the other hand, some of the US Democratic Party members are unsure of backing President Joe Biden’s second stimulus and adds to the market’s risk-off mood.

Further, recently downbeat data from the developed nations probe earlier optimism backed by Joe Biden’s victory in the US 2020 elections.

Read: Gridlocked Washington and covid risks to weigh on risk appetite

That said, Wall Street benchmarks closed in the red by the end of Friday’s trading while the US 10-year Treasury yields also eased above 1.0%.

Considering the lack of major data/events, NZD/USD traders should pay attention to how the NZ government deals with the fresh virus threats. Also likely to direct the pair traders are hints over the US covid relief package and virus conditions in the rest of the world.

Technical analysis

Although highs marked during the late December and mid-January restricts NZD/USD upside near 0.7240, the sellers also await a clear downside break of the previous resistance line from January 06, at 0.7157 now, for fresh entries.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7173
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 0.7181
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7163
Daily SMA50 0.7087
Daily SMA100 0.6878
Daily SMA200 0.6645
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7226
Previous Daily Low 0.7166
Previous Weekly High 0.7226
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7203
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7156
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7131
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7096
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7216
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7251
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7276

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

