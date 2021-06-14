NZD/USD: Corrective pullback capped below 0.7150 amid mixed clues

- NZD/USD consolidates Friday’s losses in a 20-pips range.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid cautious mood ahead of Fed, NZ GDP.
- Upbeat NZIER forecasts joined USD pullback to portray the latest bounce.
- Full markets, Aussie catalysts eyed ahead of US Retail Sales, risk catalysts are the key.
NZD/USD picks up bids to 0.7145, inside a short-term trading range, amid the early Asian session trading on Tuesday. The kiwi pair posted mild gains the previous day as the US dollar buyers took a breather and economic forecasts from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) printed rosy scenario. Though, tapering fears and a return of Aussie, as well as Chinese, traders after a long weekend could test the recovery moves.
In its latest economic outlook, published the previous day, NZIER said, “Beyond the weaker starting point for GDP growth, the near-term growth outlook has been revised up. On average, annual average growth in GDP is expected to reach 5 percent in March 2022.” The key New Zealand forecaster also said, “Although the longer-term employment growth outlook has been revised lower, the unemployment rate has also been revised lower over the projection reflecting the tighter labor market. Inflation forecasts have been revised higher across the projection.”
While the upward revision to the NZ economic forecasts favored the kiwi pair, a pause in the US dollar index (DXY) rally and cautious mood in the market restricted the moves. Additionally, off in Australia and China offered extra barriers to the NZD/USD momentum.
It’s worth noting that the early signals of the US inflation, per St. Louis Fed and New York Fed, have been in the recovery mode and warrant the traders’ caution ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields remained on the recovery mode towards 1.50% whereas Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed on Monday.
Moving on, NZD/USD traders will pay attention to how its largest trading partners, namely Australia and China, react to the latest developments. However, fears of the key FOMC and NZ GDP release may restrict the pair’s immediate performance ahead of today’s US Retail Sales for May.
Read: US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a confluence of a three-week-old falling trend line and 50-day SMA, around 0.7190-95, NZD/USD buyers aren’t likely to take the risk. On the contrary, the kiwi pair’s short-term downside is restricted by the recent double-bottom around 0.7115.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7144
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.7127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7217
|Daily SMA50
|0.7187
|Daily SMA100
|0.7183
|Daily SMA200
|0.703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7211
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7115
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7115
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7174
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.21 as the dollar gives ground
EUR/USD has been marching higher as falling US bond yields are dragging the dollar down. Tensions are mounting ahead of the Fed's all-important decision later this week.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.4100 ahead of Johnson's reopening announcement
GBP/USD is trading marginally above 1.41. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, below the $1,850 level in the last hour.
Elon Musk energizes BTC bullish thesis, with ETH and XRP range-bound
BTC streaks towards imposing resistance between $41,581/$44,622. ETH rebounds from symmetrical triangle's lower trend line. XRP has notably decoupled from BTC, no meaningful direction since the June 8 low.
US Dollar Index: Awaiting FOMC economic estimates
The Dollar’s initial weaker reaction to Thursday’s May inflation report, (it continued to rise to 5% annually from the 4.2% seen in April and the CORE reading at 3.8% was close to a 30-year high), which sent the USDIndex to test the week’s low zone at 89.90, was short – lived