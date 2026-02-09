TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD gains as hawkish RBA supports ahead of US jobs data

  • AUD/USD strengthens amid renewed risk appetite.
  • Hawkish comments from the RBA support expectations of a firmer monetary policy stance.
  • Markets remain cautious ahead of the delayed release of the US January employment report.
AUD/USD gains as hawkish RBA supports ahead of US jobs data
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD extends its gains for a second consecutive day, trading around 0.7090 on Monday at the time of writing, up 0.93% on the day. The pair benefits from renewed demand for the Australian Dollar (AUD), a currency sensitive to the global cycle, as concerns about potential disruption caused by artificial intelligence fade, supporting an improvement in investor sentiment.

The Australian Dollar also finds notable support from recent comments by Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock. She stated that the board raised the policy rate because the Australian economy is more capacity-constrained than previously assessed, implying the need for a tighter monetary policy stance. She added that the central bank needs to dampen demand growth unless supply capacity can expand more rapidly, a message perceived as clearly hawkish by markets.

On the Australian macroeconomic front, household spending fell 0.4% MoM in December, following a 1% increase in the previous month, and missed market expectations for a modest rise. On a yearly basis, spending growth slowed to 5%, its weakest pace in four months, highlighting the impact of persistent cost-of-living pressures and elevated interest rates.

The international backdrop also supports the AUD/USD pair. According to Bloomberg, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the recent nuclear talks with the United States (US) as a step forward, despite ongoing differences. These signals, combined with news of another meeting planned later in the week, contribute to a mild easing of geopolitical tensions and support risk-sensitive assets.

On the US side, the US Dollar (USD) remains under pressure. Investors remain wary of the unpredictability of US President Donald Trump’s trade policy, his repeated attacks on the independence of the Federal Reserve (Fed), and growing concerns over the US fiscal outlook. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, trades around 97.00 at the time of press, extending its decline for a second consecutive day.

Expectations of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve are reinforcing the weakness of the US Dollar. Markets are currently pricing in around two rate cuts this year, expectations that have been reinforced by recent indicators pointing to a cooling US labor market. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed a sharp decline in job openings in December, while private payroll growth came in below forecasts.

Attention now turns to the delayed release of the US January employment report, due on Wednesday, as well as upcoming inflation data. These releases are likely to play a key role in shaping the near-term direction of the US Dollar and, by extension, the AUD/USD pair.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.65%-0.35%-0.67%-0.58%-0.94%-0.46%-0.96%
EUR0.65%0.30%-0.04%0.07%-0.29%0.20%-0.31%
GBP0.35%-0.30%-0.34%-0.25%-0.60%-0.12%-0.61%
JPY0.67%0.04%0.34%0.07%-0.28%0.19%-0.32%
CAD0.58%-0.07%0.25%-0.07%-0.36%0.12%-0.38%
AUD0.94%0.29%0.60%0.28%0.36%0.49%-0.02%
NZD0.46%-0.20%0.12%-0.19%-0.12%-0.49%-0.50%
CHF0.96%0.31%0.61%0.32%0.38%0.02%0.50%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends its optimism past 1.1900

EUR/USD extends its optimism past 1.1900

EUR/USD retains a firm underlying bid, surpassing the 1.1900 mark as the NA session draws to a close on Monday. The pair’s persistent uptrend comes as the US Dollar remains on the defensive, with traders staying cautious ahead of upcoming US NFP prints and CPI data.
 

GBP/USD hits three-day peaks, targets 1.3700

GBP/USD hits three-day peaks, targets 1.3700

GBP/USD is clocking decent gains at the start of the week, advancing to three-day highs near 1.3670 and building on Friday’s solid performance. The better tone in the British Pound comes on the back of the intense sekk-off in the Greenback and despite re-emerging signs of a fresh government crisis in the UK.

Gold picks up pace, retargets $5,100

Gold picks up pace, retargets $5,100

Gold gathers fresh steam, challenging daily highs en route to the $5,100 mark per troy ounce in the latter part of Monday’s session. The precious metal finds support from fresh signs of continued buying by the PBoC, while expectations that the Fed could lean more dovish also collaborate with the uptick.

XRP struggles around $1.40 despite institutional inflows

XRP struggles around $1.40 despite institutional inflows

Ripple (XRP) is extending its intraday decline to around $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid growing pressure from the retail market and risk-off sentiment that continues to keep investors on the sidelines.

Japanese PM Takaichi nabs unprecedented victory – US data eyed this week

Japanese PM Takaichi nabs unprecedented victory – US data eyed this week

I do not think I would be exaggerating to say that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s snap general election gamble paid off over the weekend – and then some. This secured the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) an unprecedented mandate just three months into her tenure.

Ripple exposed to volatility amid low retail interest, modest fund inflows

Ripple exposed to volatility amid low retail interest, modest fund inflows

Ripple (XRP) is extending its intraday decline to around $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid growing pressure from the retail market and risk-off sentiment that continues to keep investors on the sidelines.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers