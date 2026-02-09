USD/CHF falls back below 0.77 as sellers look for a floor

USD/CHF is holding a firm downtrend on the daily chart, printing lower highs and lower lows since November 2025 while trading well below both the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.7882 and the 200 EMA at 0.8125. The pair dropped sharply from the 0.8000 area in mid-January, falling through the 0.7800 handle to reach a low near 0.7604 before staging a corrective bounce. That recovery stalled around 0.7800, forming a cluster of resistance where the prior consolidation zone and the psychological round number converge. Price is now trading near 0.7683 after a strong bearish daily candle, suggesting sellers remain in control. The Stochastic Oscillator (14, 5, 5) on the daily timeframe reads 35/34, turning lower from the midline without reaching overbought territory, which points to fading bullish momentum within the broader downtrend.

On the 1-hour chart, the pair broke down aggressively from a sideways range between 0.7750 and 0.7790, slicing through the 50 and 200 EMAs (the 200 EMA sitting at 0.7757) and extending to a session low near 0.7660. The sell-off was impulsive, with minimal pullbacks and strong bearish candle bodies, signaling conviction behind the move. The Stochastic on the 1H is deeply oversold at 6.6/5.4, which could set up a short-term corrective bounce toward the broken support zone around 0.7750 to 0.7757, now acting as resistance. If the pair fails to reclaim that area, the next downside targets sit at the recent swing low of 0.7604 and the projection level near 0.7535. A recovery above 0.7792 would be needed to shift the near-term bias back to neutral.

USD/CHF daily chart