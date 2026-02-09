ECB’s Nagel: Current interest rate level is appropriate
President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, said that inflation risks are currently roughly balanced and that the inflation shortfall is short-term and small, during a panel discussion on Monday.
Key takeaways:
Update of December 2025 projection confirms inflation outlook.
We take action when medium-term inflation projection deviates sustainably and noticeably from 2%.
Risks to inflation are currently roughly balanced.
Inflation shortfall is short-term and small.
Current interest rate level is appropriate.”
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.64%
|-0.35%
|-0.64%
|-0.58%
|-0.94%
|-0.44%
|-0.94%
|EUR
|0.64%
|0.29%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.30%
|0.20%
|-0.31%
|GBP
|0.35%
|-0.29%
|-0.32%
|-0.26%
|-0.60%
|-0.10%
|-0.60%
|JPY
|0.64%
|0.02%
|0.32%
|0.06%
|-0.30%
|0.19%
|-0.32%
|CAD
|0.58%
|-0.05%
|0.26%
|-0.06%
|-0.36%
|0.14%
|-0.37%
|AUD
|0.94%
|0.30%
|0.60%
|0.30%
|0.36%
|0.50%
|0.00%
|NZD
|0.44%
|-0.20%
|0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.14%
|-0.50%
|-0.51%
|CHF
|0.94%
|0.31%
|0.60%
|0.32%
|0.37%
|0.00%
|0.51%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.