NZD/USD pulls back to 0.6560 despite upbeat NZ Q3 Manufacturing Sales

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD consolidates gains from a multi-month high.
  • New Zealand’s Q3 Manufacturing Sales recover more than expected.
  • US-China trade war the in spotlight amid an absence of the key data/events.

NZD/USD pulls back from the four-month high to 0.6560 during the early Asian session on Monday.

New Zealand’s (NZ) third quarter (Q3) Manufacturing Sales recovered to -0.3% versus -0.8% forecast and -2.7% prior. The data could not please Kiwi traders after headlines from China signaled trade tension to prevail. Also, this becomes the second consecutive decline of the manufacturing sales and damage the optimism at home.

The recent weakness could be due to China’s action after a recovery in import numbers. China’s November month data suggested a heavy drop in Exports but a first since April rise in Imports. After China, the Financial Times (FT) ran a story that Beijing orders government offices to remove foreign computers and software during the time period of three-years and rely more on domestic technology. This spoils the mood ahead of the scheduled tariffs from the United States (US), up on December 15. Further, China’s Global Times (GT) also showed less reliance on the US as imports recover despite trade tussle.

The Kiwi pair has been rising off-late as markets anticipate a monetary policy divergence between the central banks of New Zealand and Australia. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest statements has been turning down the need of using unconventional monetary policy tools while also praising its surprise action of 0.5% rate cut announced mid-year.

This could be attributed to the pair’s run-up despite Friday’s upbeat employment and consumer sentiment data from the US. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose surprisingly to 266K while the Unemployment Rate dropped to the lowest since 1969 during November.

Looking forward, an absence of major data/events will keep traders focused on the trade/political headlines, off-shore catalysts for fresh impulse.

Technical Analysis

Buyers look for entry beyond August month high, near 0.6590, whereas a downside break below 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), near 0.6535, will trigger fresh declines.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6558
Today Daily Change -13 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.20%
Today daily open 0.6571
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6435
Daily SMA50 0.638
Daily SMA100 0.6406
Daily SMA200 0.6541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6576
Previous Daily Low 0.654
Previous Weekly High 0.6576
Previous Weekly Low 0.6424
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6562
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6554
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6549
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6526
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6512
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6599
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6621

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is Japanese Q3 final GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?

When is Japanese Q3 final GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?

While recently downbeat prints of Leading Index, Coincident Index and Overall Household Spending signal a soft reading of the growth figure, a strong number could challenge further stimulus from the Japanese Government.

Read more

AUD/USD holds on to recovery gains around 0.6840, pays little heed to China data

AUD/USD holds on to recovery gains around 0.6840, pays little heed to China data

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6837 at the start of the week’s Asian session on Monday.  The Aussie pair shows no major reaction to the drop in China’s exports as a rise in imports counters the bears.

AUD/USD News

The week ahead: ECB, FED and UK elections take market's focus

The week ahead: ECB, FED and UK elections take market's focus

US Nonfarm Payrolls have kicked markets into gear ahead of series of critical events for the week ahead. On Friday, the Nov jobs data from the US came to the US dollar's rescue against an otherwise contemptible backdrop for the currency.

Read more

Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report

Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report

Gold faded an intraday bullish spike to the $1480 area and tumbled to fresh multi-day lows, around the $1465 region in reaction to upbeat US monthly jobs report.

Gold News

GBP/USD: Cautious optimism challenges bulls near multi-month top

GBP/USD: Cautious optimism challenges bulls near multi-month top

GBP/USD pays a little heed to the weekend polls while trading around 1.3135 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Traders seem too cautious to extend the recent run-up beyond the seven-month top ahead of the key election in the UK.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures