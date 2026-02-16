NZD/USD consolidates around 0.6040, RBNZ policy comes into spotlight

The NZD/USD pair trades in a tight range around 0.6040 during the European trading session on Monday. The Kiwi pair consolidates as investors await the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday.

Market participants expect the RBNZ to leave its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 2.25% and to deliver a hawkish guidance on the interest rate outlook amid upside inflation risks. Price pressures in the New Zealand (NZ) economy have been accelerating consistently over the last four quarters. In the last quarter of 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew at a faster pace of 3.1% on an annualized basis.

On Wednesday, investors will also focus on the Q4 Wage Price Index data, a key measure of wage growth. The wage growth measure is seen rising steadily by 0.8%.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) stays calm amid an extended weekend in the United States (US) on account of President’s Day.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades flat around 97.00.

The US Dollar trades broadly stable even as US inflation has cooled in January. The data showed on Friday that the US headline inflation cooled down to 2.4% Year-on-year (YoY) from 2.7% in December.