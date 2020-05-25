NZD/USD buyers struggle to break 0.6100 despite upbeat New Zealand trade data

- NZD/USD pops and drops to 0.6100 after New Zealand’s April month trade figures.
- New Zealand Trade Balance recovered more on MoM basis to $1,267M versus $722M prior.
- US-China tussle needs US President Donald Trump’s push.
- A light calendar in Asia will wait for the return of full markets for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD fails to portray better than forecast New Zealand Trade Balance figures while taking rounds to 0.6100 amid the early Asian session on Tuesday.
New Zealand’s April month Trade Balance grew $1,267M versus $722M prior on an MoM basis whereas the yearly figures marked $2.5B deficit against $-3.4B earlier readout. Looking at the details, the Imports dropped to $3.99B from $5.09B while Exports also weakened to $5.26B compared to $5.82B prior.
The reason for the lack of reaction could be traced from the long weekend in the US and the UK, as well as no reaction on China’s march to Hong Kong by US President Donald Trump.
Even so, hopes of the economic restart, amid the easing lockdown restrictions, kept the market’s risk-tone mildly positive on Monday. That said, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.13% to 2,985 by the time of writing.
While a light economic calendar may keep restricting the pair’s moves ahead of the busy US session, comprising Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index and housing data from the US, traders will keep eyes on the US-China tension for fresh impetus.
It should also be noted that Aussie PM Scott Morrison earlier provided loose hints of his economic plan to combat China’s punitive measures. As a result, details of the same will also be the key for the NZD/USD pair for near-term direction.
Technical analysis
Monday’s candlestick formation on the daily chart, coupled with sustained trading beyond 50-day EMA level of .6080, suggests the pair’s another attempt to clear the key resistance around 0.6170 comprising 100-day EMA. However, failure to gain the bids above 0.6100 keeps buyers cautious.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6101
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.6097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6066
|Daily SMA50
|0.5995
|Daily SMA100
|0.622
|Daily SMA200
|0.6321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6131
|Previous Daily Low
|0.608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5927
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6112
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6176
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD buyers struggle to break 0.6100 despite upbeat New Zealand trade data
NZD/USD fails to portray better than forecast New Zealand Trade Balance figures while taking rounds to 0.6100 amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. New Zealand’s April month Trade Balance grew $1,267M versus $722M prior on a YoY.
AUD/USD remains directionless below 0.6600, US-China tension in focus
AUD/USD fails to extend the recovery moves from 0.6519 beyond 0.6550m, currently around 0.6543, during the early Asian morning on Tuesday.
WTI Price Analysis: Seesaws around $34.00 inside short-term rising wedge
WTI takes around to $34.00 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia.
Gold: Trades with modest losses, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session amid the prevalent risk-on mood, albeit has managed to defend the $1722 horizontal support.
USD/JPY looks to end day near 107.70 with small gains
The USD/JPY pair is fluctuating in an extremely tight 15-pip range on Monday as US investors enjoy a long-weekend in observance of Memorial Day.