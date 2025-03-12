NZD/USD bulls remain on the defensive near 0.5700; focus remains on US CPI report

NZD/USD drifts lower on Wednesday amid a modest USD bounce from a multi-month low.

China’s economic woes and escalating US-China trade tensions further undermine the Kiwi.

Fed rate cut bets and a positive risk tone cap the USD and support the pair ahead of US CPI.

The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from a multi-day low, around the 0.5680-0.5675 region and attracts fresh sellers on Wednesday amid a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick. Spot prices remain depressed through the first half of the European session and currently trade near the 0.5700 mark, down 0.15% for the day as traders keenly await the release of the US consumer inflation figures.

Investors will look to the crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. This, in turn, should influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Heading into the key data risk, traders opt to lighten their USD bearish bets following the recent slump to the lowest level since October 16. Apart from this, the worsening US-China relations and persistent deflationary pressures in the world’s second-largest economy, which tends to undermine antipodean currencies, weigh on the NZD/USD pair.

In fact, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Sunday that consumer prices plunged to their lowest level in more than a year and factory-gate prices contracted for 29 consecutive months. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump decided to double the levy on Chinese imports to 20% on March 4 and also designated China as a currency manipulator for the first time in decades. In response, China announced retaliatory tariffs of up to 15% on US products, raising the risk of a further escalation of the trade war between the world's two largest economies and exerting some pressure on the Kiwi.

Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of rising bets that a tariff-driven slowdown in the US economic activity might force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates several times this year. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets contributes to capping the safe-haven buck and offers some support to the risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar (NZD). This, in turn, warrants caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the NZD/USD pair and confirming that the recent move-up witnessed over the past week or so has run out of steam.