- NZD/USD bears move in within a bullish trend.
- The Us dollar is giving back some ground ahead of NFP.
NZD/USD has started to bleed out although remains 0.45% higher on the day. The US dollar was lower vs. most major currencies on Thursday, down some 0.5% at the time of writing as per the DXY to 105.81. The positive impact of hawkish Federal Reserve comments faded this week while investors waited for more signs on the data front. Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls and next week's inflation data will be critical.
''The Kiwi is back above 0.63 this morning, having capitalised on the downward correction of the USD DXY on the back of lower interest rates. What this has meant is that the NZD has held fairly steady on key crosses like NZD/AUD (although for various other reasons, we have seen volatility on some other crosses, as below),'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''There is no local data today, but the US gets monthly jobs data, and that’s the next key risk event (at 12.30am tonight). Markets aren’t expecting a big jobs print, or a change in the unemployment rate, or the monthly pace of wage growth, and in that regard, the hurdle to an upside surprise seems low. The fall in US bond yields does seem out of character with the tone of Fedspeak, but of course markets remain fearful of a US recession, so it’s all a bit mixed.''
Looking ahead, the Nonfarm Payrolls data likely continued to advance firmly in July but at a more moderate pace after four consecutive job gains at just below 400k in March-June, according to analysts at TD Securities. ''High-frequency data, including Homebase, still point to above-trend job creation. We also look for the UE rate to stay at 3.6% for a fifth straight month, and for wage growth to remain steady at 0.3% m/m (4.9% YoY).''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6301
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|0.6258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6215
|Daily SMA50
|0.6296
|Daily SMA100
|0.6482
|Daily SMA200
|0.6651
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6282
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6239
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6149
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6289
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6321
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6359
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
