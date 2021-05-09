NZD/USD bulls move up against possible bearish commitments

- NZD/USD ended Friday strong due to a risk-on market following NFP.
- Technically, there is a compelling case for a daily correction.
The NZD was bid at the end of the week as the greenback fell in the wake of the dismal jobs report.
Nonfarm Payrolls only climbed 266k in April versus market expectations for over one million.
Also, the unemployment rate crept up to 6.1% vs 6.0% and average earnings rose 0.7% MoM but the annual rise fell to 0.3% YoY (4.2% YoY), again owing to base effects.
However, as analysts at ANZ Bank explained, the report ''wasn’t all bad''.
''There was progress in some of the social elements to which the Fed is playing close attention. The data nonetheless push back against overheating arguments for now and underpin the Fed’s patient guidance, supporting risk.''
Higher beta FX was boosted owing to risk-on markets whereby investors were taking the view that the Fed will be lower for longer.
''With inflation expectations still rising that may give pricing power back to companies, further fuelling equities and commodity prices, and by association, the NZD,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''Global risk markets certainly feel very glass-half-full at the moment, and if that continues, the NZD is likely to be a beneficiary. Local drivers of NZD remain absent.
NZD/USD techcnial analysis
Meanwhile, there is scope for a daily correction as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Demand for high-yielding assets likely to continue
The EUR/USD pair reached1.2171 last Friday, its highest since March 1, closing the week a few pips below such a high. Wall Street reached all-time highs, while US government bond yields plunged. EUR/USD is overbought but still has room to extend its advance.
GBP/USD: Scottish election’s result may take its toll on pound
The British Pound took advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, and GBP/USD surged to 1.4005, retreating just modestly ahead of the close to settle around 1.3990. GBP/USD is technically bullish, could advance once above 1.4015 resistance.
Gold could target 200-day SMA
Gold extended its rally after surging above $1,800 on Thursday. During the first half of the week, the XAU/USD pair struggled to rise above $1,800 and fluctuated in a horizontal channel. The next target on the upside aligns at $1,850.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.