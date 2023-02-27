NZD/USD bulls look to a test of the 0.62s while above 0.6150

- NZD/USD bulls come up for air as the US Dollar gives back some ground.
- A triangle is a bearish feature on the hourly chart but that does not invalidate the bullish corrective bias.
NZD/USD is attempting to make a comeback from Friday's sell-off which was a continuation of the bearish cycle from the 0.65s printed at the turn of the month. The pair have traded between a low of 0.6131 and a high of 0.6179 with sights set on a break into the 0.62s for the days ahead.
Analysts at ANZ Bank argued that the price action was mostly noise, but said ''the bounce in equities and risk appetite did see the USD DXY slip back.''
''We may well see more volatility into month end given that US asset markets were one of the poorer performers (implying that rebalancing flows into USD),'' the analysts said. ''But that depends on how today goes.''
''Meanwhile, in the background, a 3-way tug-of-war of NZD views is playing out between those citing rebuild activity, those concerned about the disruption to exports and impact on Crown finances, and those expecting a USD rebound. So, it’s a bit messy,'' the analysts added.
The US Dollar has been out in front for several days based on the script being flipped with regard to the narrative surrounding the Federal Reserve. However, data on Monday put a halt on a slew of inflationary positive data which enabled a correction to occur in risk appetite, which has been so far supportive of the Kiwi to start the week.
The US data on Friday showed US consumer spending increased by the most in nearly two years in January, while inflation accelerated, adding to market fears the Fed could continue raising interest rates. However, today's Commerce Department's Durable Goods report, which covers everything from air fryers to helicopters, showed a whopping 54.6% plunge in commercial aircraft/parts. This led to the US-made merchandise numbers falling by 4.5% in January, steeper than the 4.0% decline analysts expected and a reversal from December's downwardly revised 5.1% increase and the greenback dropped heavily.
More important US data coming up
For the meanwhile, traders will instead be looking to the ISM surveys. Data already released point to a rebound for the ISM mfg index in Feb following five months of consecutive declines that saw the series drop to a post-Covid low of 47.4 in Jan, analysts at TD Securities said.
''Separately, we look for the ISM services index to stabilize around its current level after the notable Dec-Jan zigzag in the series. We might revise our projection as more data is released next week.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
The price is accumulating bids near 0.6150 is what is regarded as a support area. If this were to continue, then there will be prospects of a move towards the prior structure near 0.6200 for the days ahead:
The triangle is a bearish feature on the hourly chart but that does not invalidate the bullish corrective bias until the fact. 0.6150 is key in this regard.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.