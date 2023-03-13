NZD/USD bulls are in the market ahead of US CPI

- NZD/USD is a touch off the highs but buoyed by US Dollar softness.
- US CPI is the next key data event with eyes on the Fed next week.
NZD/USD is higher at the start of the week, up some 1.65% at the time of writing after climbing from a low of 0.6134 and reaching a high of 0.6264 on the day so far. Risk currencies that are high beta to equities such as the antipodeans have been rebounding sharply from their four-month lows as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has been met by resolve from the US regulators and Federal Reserve in order to safeguard depositors.
As a consequence, the US Dollar has struggled in the face of sinking bond yields amid the SVB fallout. The two-year note was paying as low as 3.997% at one point in New York trade and fell from the start of the week´s highs of 4.534% in the most significant one-day drop since the financial crisis of 2008.
Additionally, Fed funds futures have been repriced as traders expect that the Fed's terminal rate will be lower. Markets are now pricing as low as 4.14% for December which was originally priced above 5% on Friday. Moreover, futures are showing a 21% chance of no hikes in rates from the Federal Open Market Committee when announcements will be made on March 22.
´´Contagion fears are high and bond markets have taken the view that the Fed will hike just once more, and then start cutting by September, presumably on the view that confidence and spending will hit a brick wall,´´ analysts at ANZ bank explained.
´´That’s possible, but of course, the inflation starting point is problematic. The point is there are a lot of ifs and buts, and more volatility seems likely in Consumer Price Index data tonight. New Zealand considerations have been well and truly relegated to the background, and this is the USD show. Positioning, and the need to be nimble, are likely to dominate the economics for now.´´
It is worth noting that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates by 50 basis points in a widely anticipated move at its February meeting. The RBNZ has hiked the OCR by a total of 450 basis points in ten consecutive meetings and the rate now stands at a 41-year record of 4.75%.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6237
|Today Daily Change
|0.0105
|Today Daily Change %
|1.71
|Today daily open
|0.6132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6213
|Daily SMA50
|0.6319
|Daily SMA100
|0.624
|Daily SMA200
|0.6168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6177
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6091
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6124
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.609
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6047
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6004
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6262
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-week highs above 1.0740 as DXY remains under pressure
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0700 after having retreated to the 1.0650 area earlier in the day. The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields continues to weigh heavily on the US Dollar and helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD rises further, hits one-month highs near 1.2200
GBP/USD advanced further above 1.2150 and approached 1.2200, as the US Dollar Index tumbled by more than 1%. The US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure as investors expect a softer Federal Reserve amid SVB turmoil. Key reports ahead: UK employment and US inflation.
Gold trades above $1,910 as US yields remain near monthly lows Premium
Gold price has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above $1,910 for the first time since early February on Monday. The yellow metal is holding firm, near daily highs as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield drops 5.60% on the day, slightly below 3.50% amid SVB drama.
Crypto markets reel from the banking crisis as investors prepare for US CPI
Things are getting really dicey out here as the United States Federal Reserve’s move to cover SVB puts the US regulators in the spotlight. This week is important due to a few things happening in the macroeconomic landscape.
S&P 500 News: Futures fall despite Fed backstopping all depositors at SBV, Signature banks
After losing 4.85% last week, one of its worst performances in some time. S&P 500 futures rose by 1.5% at the start of the premarket but have since fallen to -0.7%