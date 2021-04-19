NZD/USD bears the burden of US dollar bounce above 0.7100

- NZD/USD extends Friday’s pullback from the highest in four weeks, teases intraday low off-late.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid quiet Asian session.
- Chatters surrounding US infrastructure spending, trans-Tasman travel bubble and covid gain major attention.
- Risk catalysts to remain as the key amid a light calendar on Monday.
NZD/USD takes offers around 0.7127, down 0.10% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair respects the US dollar rebound, amid a risk-off mood, while declining for the second consecutive day.
The US dollar index (DXY) portrays a corrective pullback from the lowest in a month, flashed on Friday, while picking up bids near 91.68, up 0.16% on a day. The greenback’s latest gains could be traced from the downbeat performance of S&P 500 Futures, -0.24% intraday by the press time, as well as mildly offered US Treasury yields.
Although the Asian trading session remains quiet amid a lack of major catalysts, talks that US President Joe Biden will have to lower his tax hike target for the bipartisan approval to his $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan seemed to have weighed on the sentiment. Also on the risk-negative side could be the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears in Europe and Asia.
Alternatively, the opening of national boundaries between Australia and New Zealand, coupled with the return of no quarantine rule for travelers of the key Pacific trading partners, should have challenged the risk-off mood. Also on the positive side are the upbeat US data and faster vaccinations in the US and the UK, which in turn propel the economic recovery hopes.
Earlier in the day, New Zealand’s Business NZ PSI grew beyond upwardly revised 49.7 prior readings to 52.4 in March.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events on the calendar will keep NZD/USD traders directed towards the risk news for fresh impulse. Among them, US infrastructure spending and the covid will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
A clear break below the confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMA, around 0.7150-55, keeps NZD/USD sellers hopeful.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7129
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.7136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7042
|Daily SMA50
|0.7157
|Daily SMA100
|0.7145
|Daily SMA200
|0.6911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7131
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7161
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases double-top bearish formation below 1.2000
EUR/USD lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week’s trading during Monday’s Asian session. The sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Bitcoin price crashes 14% sending cryptocurrency market into tailspin
Bitcoin price shows massive sell-off as it slid from $60,900 to $51,541. This crash comes after rumors of the US treasury charging several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrency emerge.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Three stocks to watch this week
At the end of last week, we saw UK stocks rise above 7,000, a momentous day for the market and the first time that the FTSE 100 has risen above this level since February 2020. We expect further gains for the FTSE 100.