The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies this week. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

Conversely, a drop below the May 22 swing low of 84.61 and the NZD/JPY could test the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at around 84.21. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the Senkou Span B at 83.77.

For a bullish continuation, the NZD/JPY needs to clear the May 29 high at 87.01. A breach of the latter will clear the path to challenge higher prices, with May 13 swing high up next at 87.73, ahead of the year-to-date (YTD) high of 89.70.

The NZD/JPY seems to have bottomed, with the pair remaining near current levels after hitting a yearly low of 79.81 on April 9. Since then, the pair climbed past the 86.00 figure, with price action printing a successive series of higher highs and higher lows, suggesting that the overall trend is up.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.