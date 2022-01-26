- On Wednesday, the NZD/JPY clings to its gains, up some 0.10%, amid a risk-off environment.
- A risk-off market mood triggered an equities sell-off in the US stock market, influencing risk-sensitive FX currencies, like the NZD.
- The NZD/JPY is downward biased though a break above 77.00 would expose crucial DMAs.
The NZD/JPY edges up in the session, after Wall Street closed, gains some 0.22% after the Federal Reserve unveiled its monetary policy statement. At the time of writing, the NZD/JPY is trading at 76.20.
In the meantime, the risk sentiment got a toll after Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell press conference, as shown by the NZD/JPY hourly chart, which depicts the pair slumped 60-pips.
However, in the aftermath of the press conference, the cross-currency pair trimmed some of its losses, trading at 76.20
NZD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/JPY is downward biased per the daily chart. Nevertheless, JPY bulls have been unable to print a daily close below December 3, 2021, daily low at 75.96. The 50-day moving average (DMA) resides at 77.64, some 40-pips below the 200-DMA at 78.09, which is trapped between the former and the 100-DMA at 78.48.
That said, the NZD/JPY first support would be 76.00. A breach of the latter would expose the January 24 swing low at 75,74. If that level is broken, the next stop for the cross-currency would be July 20, 2021, pivot low at 75.27, and then August 19, 2021, low at 74.56.
Contrarily, the NZD/JPY first resistance would be January 26 daily high at 76.66. A daily close above that level would send the pair rallying towards January 21 daily high at 77.05, and then the 50-DMA at 77.64.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|76.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.91
|Daily SMA50
|77.84
|Daily SMA100
|78.57
|Daily SMA200
|78.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.49
|Previous Daily Low
|75.8
|Previous Weekly High
|78.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.24
|Previous Monthly High
|78.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on hawkish Powell comments, trades below 1.1250
EUR/USD extended its daily slide during FOMC Chairman Powell's press conference and fell to its lowest level in more than a month below 1.1250. Reflecting the renewed dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis at 96.50.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell into the negative territory below 1.3500. The greenback seems to be capitalizing on FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks, causing the pair to continue to edge lower.
Gold bears sink their teeth into the market on hawkish Powell pivot
At $1,817.59, gold is moving towards the close and down some 1.65% after falling from a $1,850.11 high to test a low of $1,814.98. The drop came on the back of a hawkish twist at the Federal Reserve event on Wednesday.
Decentraland price targets $2.50 to terminate downtrend
Decentraland price at an inflection point. MANA completed a 50% logarithmic retracement, fulfilling conditions for a new floor to target new highs. $2.50 is the critical resistance zone to break above to initiate a new bull run.
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 earnings beat but shares drop 6%
Tesla (TSLA) reported earnings for Q4 after the close on Wednesday. Earnings per share came in at $2.54 versus the average estimate of $2.26. Revenue was $17.72 billion versus estimates for $16.35 billion.