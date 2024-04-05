NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish momentum flattens on the daily chart, buyers still in control

- The NZD/JPY settled at 91.12 mild losses in the Friday session.
- The daily RSI reveals a steady bullish momentum.
- Hourly chart indicators show a rising bullish sentiment despite some variability.
The NZD/JPY pair, with a slight decline, is currently trading at 91.12 in Friday's session.On the daily chart, the bullish momentum remains steady while the buyers are more present on the hourly timeframes.
The daily chart reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the pair is displaying a broadly favorable trend, with a recent rise from the negative zone into positive territory. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is producing green bars, indicating positive ascending momentum.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Turning attention to the hourly chart a similar pattern is observed in the RSI values. Despite some variability, in recent hours, the RSI remains in the positive sector, rendering the momentum chiefly bullish. The MACD supports this bullish inclination as it illustrates ascending green bars, implying intensified upward momentum on an hourly timeline.
NZD/JPY hourly chart
As for the overall trend, NZD/JPY sits above its 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating a bullish stance in the long run.
In summary, as the daily and hourly RSI indicators, in conjunction with the MACD's green bars, the momentum favors the buyers. However, some flatness was seen in the daily indicators but as long as the pair remains above its main SMAs, the outlook will be positive.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|91.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.89
|Daily SMA50
|91.21
|Daily SMA100
|90.56
|Daily SMA200
|89.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.7
|Previous Daily Low
|91
|Previous Weekly High
|91.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.17
|Previous Monthly High
|92.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
