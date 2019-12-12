New Zealand’s ANZ Monthly Inflation Gauge was up 0.1% MoM in November notes the research team at ANZ.

Key Quotes

“It was supported by housing-related prices and accommodation services prices, partly offset by a fall in domestic airfares. Annual inflation in the Gauge was flat at 3.1%.”

“We expect annual non-tradable inflation to fall over the next year as recent transitory strength fades and a softer economy eases price pressure.”