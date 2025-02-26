Nvidia shares trade sideways despite beating on top and bottom lines

- Nvidia beats its adjusted EPS by $0.04 in Q4.
- Revenue for Q4 comes in more than $1 billion ahead of estimates.
- Guidance for the current quarter shows sales of $43 billion.
Nvidia (NVDA) shares traded slightly lower in Wednesday's post-market after the leading AI chip designer reported earnings for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, which ended on January 26.
Nvidia earned $0.89 in adjusted income per share in Q4, which was four cents better than Wall Street's consensus. Likewise, revenue of $39.33 billion beat the consensus by $1.17 billion. Sales rose a somewhat expected but still impressive 78% from a year ago.
Guidance was also positive. Managment said that for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the current quarter, they were expecting sales of $43 billion, which is nearly $1 billion ahead of the current consensus. The adjusted gross margin is expected at 71%, slightly behind the 73.5% seen in recent quarters.
NVDA daily stock chart
