TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Norges Bank: Inflation surprise limits easing path – Nomura

Norges Bank: Inflation surprise limits easing path – Nomura
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Nomura Research analysts Josie Anderson, George Buckley and Andrzej Szczepaniak, now expects Norges Bank to deliver only one further policy rate cut, in December 2026, taking the rate to 3.75%. The change follows a broad-based upside surprise in Norway’s January inflation and stronger-than-expected wage growth, which Nomura believes will keep inflation sticky even as it gradually slows.

Sticky inflation curbs rate cut scope

"Norway’s inflation in January surprised notably to the upside as CPI-ATE inflation (also known as underlying inflation, which adjusts for tax and excludes energy) rose 0.3pp to 3.4% y-o-y (Nomura: 2.9%, Norges Bank: 2.9%, consensus: 3.0%). CPI inflation rose 0.4pp to 3.6% y-o-y, also well above expectations (Nomura: 3.2%, Norges Bank: 2.7%, consensus: 3.0%)."

"The continued strength in wage growth adds to the view that inflation will remain sticky in 2026."

"In light of today’s large upside surprise in inflation, we revise our expectation for Norges Bank policy rate cuts and now expect only one more cut, in December 2026. Our new projection would take the policy rate to 3.75%, which is above Norges Bank’s view of neutral (2.25%-3.50% in the long run)."

"A key risk to our view is NOK’s recent appreciation against USD and EUR, which may add to disinflation pressures from imported products. However, we have already incorporated some slower goods price inflation into our forecast, and this is partly why we keep one more cut in our forecast, as we still expect inflation to gradually slow."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds near 1.1900 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds near 1.1900 ahead of US data

EUR/USD struggles to build on Monday's gains and fluctuates near 1.1900 on Tuesday. Markets turn cautious, lifting the haven demand for the US Dollar ahead of the release of key US economic data, including Retail Sales and ADP Employment Change 4-week average.

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3650 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD declines toward 1.3650 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD stays on the back foot and declines to the 1.3650 region on Tuesday. The negative shift seen in risk mood helps the US Dollar (USD) gather strength and makes it difficult for the pair to find a foothold. The immediate focus is now on the US Retail Sales data. 

Gold stabilizes above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold stabilizes above $5,000 ahead of US data

Gold enters a consolidation phase after posting strong gains on Monday but stays above the $5,000 psychological mark and the daily swing low. US Treasury bond yields continue to edge lower on news of Chinese regulators advising financial institutions to curb holdings of US Treasuries, helping XAU/USD hold its its ground.

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash trades lower, risks dead-cat bounce amid bearish signals

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trades in the red below $522 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after multiple rejections at key resistance. BCH’s derivatives and on-chain indicators point to growing bearish sentiment and raise the risk of a dead-cat bounce toward lower support levels.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers