Major Chinese tech company AliBaba (NYSE: BABA) was under water on Friday after being added to the SEC’s list of companies that could potentially be delisted. The stock was also trading lower because Jack Ma announced that he is ceding control of the financial tech company Ant Group, to appease Beijing regulators. Shares of Baba were down by 11.12% during Friday’s session.

Nio hit another production milestone as the Chinese EV Maker produced its 500,000th drivetrain system this week. It also revealed the new electric drivetrain system that will be installed in the ET5 sedan which is set to launch later this year . It is believed that the ET5 will be going head to head with Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 which is one of the most popular electric vehicles in the world. Nio also announced a partnership agreement with Hungary to build a battery swap station, as the company continues to expand into the European market.

NYSE: NIO rose higher for the third straight day and posted a near 4.0% gain for the week after strokes extended their rally into Friday. Shares of Nio added a further 1.23% and closed the trading week at $19.73. All three major indices also rose for the third straight session and posted the best month of trading since 2020. Overall, the Dow Jones gained 315 basis points, the S&P 500 jumped by 1.42%, and the NASDAQ rose by 1.88% on the strength of big tech stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

