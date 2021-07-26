NIO Stock News and Forecast: Why is NIO down? Test of $46.89 resistance fails to charge it up

- NIO stock drops as resistance once again bites.
- EV manufacturer could see further pressure as Chinese stocks once again fall.
- NIO shareholders will keep a close eye on TSLA results after the close.
NIO shares have been suffering of late as Chinese stocks see repeated headwinds and the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector is on hold until Tesla releases results after the close today, Monday.
NIO stock suffered a backlash from the DIDI fallout (see here) and retraced to the 200-day moving average. The sell-off was also technical in nature as the stock had failed to break the $54.89 resistance. NIO then retraced and briefly broke the 200-day moving average but bounced quickly from the 100-day just below. FXStreet had identified this support zone – "NIO will then have a last chance at the 100-day moving average, currently at $41.24" – and this has played out nicely.
Now though once again there is a Chinese fallout, this time from the education and real estate sectors with the Hang Seng suffering a 4% hammering overnight. While you may argue that NIO is not affected by these sectors, the investor community is becoming tired of the constant uncertainty and dumping of many unrelated Chinese stocks. Remember you can plan around good news or bad news but you cannot plan around uncertainty. Markets hate uncertainty more than bad news.
Unfortunately, NIO is showing that to be exactly the case as it falls nearly 3% straight from the bell on Monday. Recovering impressivbely at the time of writing to be flat on the day.
NIO statistics
|Market Cap
|$69 billion
|Price/Earnings
|-83 last 12 months
|Price/Sales
|25
|Price/Book
|19
|Enterprise Value
|$56 billion
|Gross Margin
|16%
|Net Margin
|
NA
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $55.64
NIO stock forecast
This one has proven tricky of late with some wild swings based on the news in relation to Chinese regulation. While FXStreet called the bounce from the 100-day support correctly we did not see this recent sell-off coming. Now NIO is back below the short-term moving averages and is sideways. The low from July 19 becomes more important, $40.48, as breaking this puts a new low in place and we all know what a lower low and lower highs mean (a downtrend just in case you missed trading 101). This $40.48 will also be the level of the 100-day moving average which stopped the rot previously.
Breaking $40.48 brings $33 as our next support zone to try as this is where the recent run took off from. But use a stop as we are not too confident in this level based on the light volume here. Our preference is the zone at $27 as the volume is greater here.
Given the whole uncertainty around Chinese stocks right now please have a stop in place to control your risk.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside
Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT's, AMZN sends Bitcoin to the moon
Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all too familiar one, heightened Chinese regulatory concerns.