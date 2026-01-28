TRENDING:
USD/JPY rebounds ahead of Fed decision, BoJ tightening prospects limit upside

  • The US Dollar stages a partial recovery ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.
  • Remarks from the US President in favor of a weaker US Dollar continue to weigh on sentiment.
  • The Japanese Yen remains supported by expectations of monetary tightening in Japan.
USD/JPY rebounds ahead of Fed decision, BoJ tightening prospects limit upside
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/JPY trades around 153.60 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 0.80% on the day, as the US Dollar (USD) attempts to stabilize after hitting a four-year low earlier in the week. The rebound comes as investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision expected later in the day.

The US Dollar came under heavy pressure on Tuesday following comments from US President Donald Trump, who said that a weaker US Dollar was “a good thing” and that the currency was simply seeking its own equilibrium level. These remarks reinforced concerns about political tolerance for a softer currency, adding to the pressure on the Greenback, which is already weighed down by expectations of future rate cuts.

Markets widely expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in the 3.50%-3.75% range. Money markets assign a chance close to 95% to a hold, following three consecutive 25-basis-point cuts delivered last year. The focus will be firmly on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, as his remarks are expected to provide guidance on the future path of interest rates. Several major banks believe the central bank will emphasize a wait-and-see approach, even as markets continue to price in two rate cuts later this year.

Since the last Fed meeting, US macroeconomic data have broadly supported the view that the central bank can afford to remain patient. Inflation is easing only gradually, while labor market conditions remain relatively resilient, reducing the urgency for further monetary easing. However, any signal of a prolonged pause could provide additional support to the US Dollar.

On the Japanese side, the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to draw structural support from the evolving monetary policy outlook. Minutes from the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) December meeting showed that policymakers are increasingly confident in the sustainability of wage growth and underlying inflation, justifying a gradual continuation of monetary tightening. This backdrop helps limit Japanese Yen losses, despite persistent concerns over Japan’s fiscal position and political uncertainty ahead of the snap election scheduled for February 8.

Concerns surrounding government spending plans and tax cuts in Japan continue to weigh on the domestic currency, alongside a generally positive risk environment. These factors help underpin USD/JPY in the near term, although the growing divergence between a more hawkish Bank of Japan and a Federal Reserve that may lean toward rate cuts could, over the medium term, restore some appeal to the Japanese Yen.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.80%0.43%0.81%-0.02%0.21%0.23%0.97%
EUR-0.80%-0.38%-0.02%-0.83%-0.59%-0.57%0.16%
GBP-0.43%0.38%0.38%-0.45%-0.22%-0.20%0.54%
JPY-0.81%0.02%-0.38%-0.81%-0.59%-0.57%0.17%
CAD0.02%0.83%0.45%0.81%0.23%0.25%0.99%
AUD-0.21%0.59%0.22%0.59%-0.23%0.02%0.75%
NZD-0.23%0.57%0.20%0.57%-0.25%-0.02%0.73%
CHF-0.97%-0.16%-0.54%-0.17%-0.99%-0.75%-0.73%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

