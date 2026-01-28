BoC: Rates unchanged, focus shifts to trade and global risks
This is a summary of the main highlights following the BoC’s interest rate decision earlier on Wednesday.
- The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25%, as expected, reinforcing a cautious, wait-and-see stance amid lingering uncertainty.
- Beyond the near term, the growth outlook remains soft: 2026 GDP remains at 1.1%, with a sharp downgrade to flat growth in Q4 activity.
- Inflation projections edged lower, with CPI now seen averaging 2.0% in 2026, while estimates for the neutral rate were left unchanged at 2.25%–3.25%.
- Governor Tiff Macklem struck a sober tone on trade, warning that adjustment to US tariffs will be long-lasting and that the era of open, rules-based trade with the US is effectively over.
- Macklem highlighted the increasing geopolitical risks, acknowledging the dent in the US Dollar's safe-haven role and emphasising the crucial need to maintain the Federal Reserve's independence.
Author
Pablo Piovano
FXStreet
Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.