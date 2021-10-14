NIO Stock News and Forecast: Why is it time to buy NIO?

- NIO stock closes higher by over 2% on Wednesday.
- NIO is poised to break higher after a long decline.
- Chinese tech names are still under pressure, but NIO may buck the trend.
We have been banging on about this name for some time now, and finally others may be catching on to the potential. Wednesday saw a strong performance with a 2% gain, further consolidating the recent stabilization of the NIO stock price. Chinese car sales data showed a decline in September, but for new energy vehicles (hybrid, electric and hydrogen) September showed a strong increase. China is the world's largest car market and has been aggressive in the adoption of electric vehicles.
NIO stands in the right market at the right time to benefit. China is on course to have 25% of all vehicle sales be electric in just three years. Goldman Sachs recently (last Thursday) put a $56 price target on NIO: "We believe Nio provides the visibility of strong volume expansion in the next six months, driven by the upcoming ET7 (China's priciest car model launched by a domestic brand), the Nio Day 2021 in Suzhou, the accelerating BAAS build-out, and the entrance into Norway." Overall, the majority of Wall Street analysts are bullish on NIO.
NIO key statistics
|Market Cap
|$58.7 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|18
|Price/Book
|13
|Enterprise Value
|$79 billion
|Gross Margin
|18%
|Net Margin
|
-29%
|52 week high
|$66.99
|52 week low
|$21.17
|Short Interest
|4% Refinitiv
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $58.47
NIO stock news
Recent sales data from NIO itself has also been positive. Q3 to the end of September 2021 saw a delivery increase of over 100% on the previous year. Most other Chinese automakers saw strong growth, and Tesla saw it set a record for sales of China-made vehicles in September.
NIO stock forecast
We have outlined above the more fundamental aspect of why we feel NIO stock should be higher, but let us see if the chart can show us more detail. NIO has been banging up against resistance at $36.78 since the middle of September. The more a level is tested, the weaker it becomes and should eventually break. NIO remains above the 9-day moving average, which is a key metric for short-term traders.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has also crossed over, giving a bullish signal. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken out of its long downtrend and looks set to get above 50, indicating a more bullish trend. There was also a bullish divergence from the RSI back in early October. NIO set new lows, but the RSI did not. All that is needed is some confirmation, and breaking $36.78 is the catalyst for a decent move higher.
FXStreet View: Neutral, bullish above $36.78.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3700 amid Brexit optimism, weaker dollar
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and notable US dollar weakness. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
Breaking: Gold rises to $1,800 for the first time in a month
Following Wednesday's impressive upsurge, gold preserved its bullish momentum in the first half of the day Thursday and touched $1,800 for the first time since mid-September.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.