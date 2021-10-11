NIO Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to buy NIO after Goldman upgrade?

- NIO stock remains a retail favourite, but it has lost some attention.
- The Chinese EV leader is set to return to retail traders' attention as stock looks set to breakout.
- NIO sees strong delivery growth in September numbers
NIO is starting to regain some attention from investors, and in particular retail traders, after it fell off the radar in August and September. The reasons are well established at this stage with the Chinese crackdown on a host of tech companies spooking investors and leading many to the exit. Up until that stage, NIO has been a tech darling with a strong and loyal retail fan base. The company is in the hot electric vehicle (EV) space and is also a tech company, which ensured it was high on the agenda of retail traders who tend to look for high growth stocks.
NIO had an incredible run in 2020 going from approximately $3 to over $50 as investors pilled into its high growth potential. Other peers saw similar growth such as fellow Chinese EV makers LiAuto (LI) and Xpeng (XPEV). Since peaking at $55 in July, NIO has gradually trended lower as China began its regulatory crackdown on tech names. First, DIDI was the target, and then it spread to others as China grew increasingly concerned over its growing tech companies and the large amounts of data they produce and store. NIO stock retraced back to nearly $30 at the start of October. Are things now about to change, and is NIO stock about to turn around?
NIO stock news
Chinese tech names could be set for a bounce now that a ruling on Meituan has paved the way for some gains in Hong Kong trading. Meituan is a food delivery company and was hit with a $530 million fine by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). This fine is actually less than what analysts had feared, and many Chinese tech stocks are surging in Hong Kong with Alibaba (BABA) up over 8%.
NIO itself has also shown resilience in its latest delivery numbers despite global chip issues affecting EV makers and hurting NIO's August numbers. From August to September, NIO has almost doubled its delivery numbers to 10,628. This may be a sign it is managing to work around chip issues and adjust production accordingly. Goldman Sachs upgraded NIO stock on Thursday to a buy rating with a $56 price target.
NIO stock forecast
The potential for NIO stock breaking out is shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) finally breaking its long-term downtrend and also crucially breaking above 50 at the same time. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has already crossed, giving a bullish signal. NIO has already broken the 9-day moving average. All is looking good. To confirm this breakout we really want to see NIO make a significant new high, and getting above $37 is our signal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
