NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc pulls back as EV sector cools off

Elsewhere in the EV industry, Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) finally announced it is delivering its long awaited Air Dream sedans to its patient customers. Over the weekend the EV maker posted an image of several Air Dream sedans on a delivery truck seemingly heading out to their soon to be owners. Shares of Lucid pulled back on Tuesday alongside the rest of the EV market.

The EV sector climbed higher on Monday after a flurry of good news for the sector. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) screamed to a new all-time high on the news that Hertz was ordering 100,000 vehicles for its rental service. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) introduced several new technology advances for its vehicles at its Tech Day event, including upgrading its supercharger network and introducing flying cars by 2024. Tuesday saw a pullback, which is normal in a sector as volatile as the EV industry.

NYSE:NIO started the day strong on Tuesday, but was unable to hold another day of gains as the stock tumbled into the close . Shares of Nio fell by 1.94% on Tuesday, and closed the trading session at $40.47 . After surging by more than 6.0% on Monday, Nio climbed higher by over 3.0% Tuesday morning, only to fall below water by the time the markets closed. It was a mostly flat day for the broader markets as all three indices edged higher and finished in the green for the second straight session. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 both paused on Tuesday ahead of major tech earnings from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.