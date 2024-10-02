Nike stock dashes 8% lower on withdrawal of 2025 fiscal guidance

- Nike stock sinks as much as 8% on Wednesday.
- NKE shares sell off after footwear maker misses revenue estimate.
- Already bad 2025 fiscal guidance gets withdrawn.
- Traders search for support for NKE to stablize, could come at $80 or $71.
Nike (NKE) stock got flayed by the market on Wednesday following its post-market earnings release late Tuesday. NKE shares traded as much as 8% lower in the morning session.
Traders were already pessimistic about the athletic brand heading into fiscal Q1 2025 earnings, which is the result for the quarter ending in August, even before management retracted its fiscal 2025 guidance.
Management blamed the retraction on the need to provide its new CEO, Elliot Hill, with a clean slate. Nike’s pullback hurt its index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), early on, but the DJIA gained slightly after lunch.
Nike stock news
Nike earnings fell from $0.94 in the quarter a year ago to $0.70 in the quarter ending in August. However, that was a full 18 cents better than Wall Street had expected. Gross margin rose by 120 basis points to 45.4%.
Revenue of $11.6 billion missed consensus by $50 million. Direct revenue fell 13% YoY, while wholesale revenue dropped 8% YoY.
Overall footwear sales fell 11.4% YoY, while apparel dropped a similar 10.5%. Equipment sales rose 13.6% YoY.
The real rub came from management withdrawing its previous fiscal 2025 guidance. That guidance had called for a high single-digit downturn in sales during the first half of the fiscal year. Then Nike had previously said that the full fiscal year would see a middle single-digit pullback in sales due to better results toward the end of the period.
“Given our CEO transition and with three quarters left in the fiscal year, we are withdrawing our full year guidance,” said Chief Financial Officer Matthew Friend. “We intend to provide quarterly guidance for the balance of the fiscal year. This provides Elliott [Hill] with the flexibility to reconnect with our employees and teams, evaluate the current strategies and business trends, and develop our plans to best position the business for fiscal '26 and beyond.”
Nike returned $1.8 billion to investors during the quarter via share buybacks and dividends, and the Oregon-based company has $10.3 billion in cash on its balance sheet.
Nike stock forecast
Nike stock pulled back from its recent overtaking of the $89 former support level. With Wednesday's pullback, not even the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) provided support. Now the market will look to the 200-day SMA near $80.
If that level doesn't hold, then the $71 support from this summer will return to focus.
NKE daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains resilient in risk-off mood
The AUD/USD registers minimal losses against the Greenback late during Wednesday’s North American session after hitting a daily high of 0.6915. Risk aversion boosted the prospects of safe-haven currencies, due to the likelihood of Israel retaliating after Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday.
USD/JPY skyrockets over 200-pips on Japan’s PM comments
The Greenback recovered against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday, rallying over 2% after Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba commented the economic environment is not ready for additional rate hikes. The USD/JPY jumped off daily lows of around 143.42 and soared sharply toward current exchange rates.
Gold declines amid rising US yields, as Israel vows retaliation
Gold retreated on Wednesday during the North American session and dropped 0.50% daily as traders eyed Israel's reaction to Iran’s attack on Tuesday. Geopolitics remains the driver for traders, which lifted Gold prices after posting back-to-back bearish sessions since last Friday.
Is Bitcoin a safe haven amid Middle East tensions? Here's what you need to know
Following Bitcoin's 6% decline since Iran's missile attack on Israel, several investors are questioning whether the cryptocurrency's alleged "safe haven" status still holds.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.