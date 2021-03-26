NFP: Penciling in a 675K jump in payrolls – Wells Fargo

Next Friday is Non-farm payroll day. Market consensus shows an increase in March payrolls of 655K. Analysts at Wells Fargo expect a reading of 675K and the jobless rate to drop to 6.0%.
Key Quotes:
“While many parts of the economy have rebounded swiftly, the labor market has been slower to get back on its feet. During his testimony before the Senate this week, Fed Chairman Jay Powell responded to a question about the fact that the Fed's own forecast showed only an incremental decline in the unemployment rate. He explained how a wave of hiring later this year would likely result in a rise in the participation rate as discouraged workers were drawn back into the labor force.”
“After the sector was devastated by the pandemic, leisure & hospitality will likely be the biggest driver of job growth this year, and we suspect we may see the first glimpse of that when the March jobs number hits the wire on Friday morning. In fact, we are penciling in a 675K jump in payrolls for the month, and expect to see the jobless rate dip to 6.0%. It may be early yet for the job growth to lure more people back into the labor force, even though we agree with the Fed that strong job growth might be accompanied by a comparatively steady decline in the unemployment rate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
