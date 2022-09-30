“In the near term, we look for another solid 275K increase in nonfarm payrolls in next week's employment report. Another sizable increase in labor force participation would be a welcome development for Fed officials as they attempt the high wire act of bringing labor supply and demand into a healthy balance.”

“The extremely tight labor market is keeping wage growth above what is consistent with the Fed's 2% inflation target. To achieve a soft landing, the Federal Reserve needs labor demand to cool enough that wages decelerate but not so much that the economy is tipped into a nasty recession.”

“The U.S. labor market continues to be one of the strongest parts of the global economy. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 315K last month with industry gains once again widespread. This pace of job growth marks a downshift from the 402K average recorded in the prior three months, but it is nonetheless a robust gain in its own right. For context, nonfarm payrolls increased by an average of 167K per month in the 2010s.”

Next Friday, the key US official employment report is due. Analysts at Wells Fargo look for another solid increase in payrolls of 275K, a forecast above the 250K of market consensus.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.