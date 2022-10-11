- Netflix looks set for a boost on Tuesday as JPMorgan issues upbeat note.
- NFLX is set to gain as JPMorgan says advertising could add over $2.7 billion in revenue.
- NFLX stock is down 61% year to date.
Netflix (NFLX) stock is trending on Tuesday due to JPMorgan issuing a bullish note outlining the potential for the advertising tier that Netflix is due to release shortly. Netflix has had a troubled year with regard to stock performance. While the platform itself remains almost essential in the modern household, the stock itself has seen a sharp decline. Netflix's valuation had pushed too high during the pandemic printing phase, and like many other lockdown stocks it has corrected harshly.
Netflix stock news
JPMorgan was out with a positive note on the stock on Tuesday. The investment bank sees the potential of the new advertising tier as having the possibility to add as much as $2.7 billion in revenue from the US and Canada alone. It remains to be seen how well consumers react to advertising as that was one of the key USPs (unique selling points) of streaming versus traditional media. No ads, no waiting, binge. Already many streaming services have ditched binge-watching and are releasing shows every week, so this may be another step toward the old-school mainstream TV model.
Ads and having to wait a week for a new show sounds very much like why we left TV stations in the first place. However, given the strong inflationary environment, there is no doubt the cheaper the better in some consumers thinking, so the advertising tier may see good uptake. Spotify uses a similar model.
Also of note, especially to AMC and APE stockholders, is the limited cinema release of the latest Netflix sequel, Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery. The sequel again stars Daniel Craig in the lead role. Netflix, according to reports, will give the film just a week in cinema before streaming it a month later, and it will only appear on 600 cinema screens. This is a test launch for Netflix as I believe it is the first Netflix film to go first to the cinema before appearing on the streaming service.
Netflix stock forecast
Netflix has been attempting to form a bottoming pattern with trendline support now at $223 and below the series of lows at $165.90. This is capped on the upside and is a wedge or pennant pattern. This can often lead to powerful breakouts. The key level to watch is $251.75.
NFLX 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 0.9700
EUR/USD has managed to regain its traction and climbed above 0.9700 following an earlier slide. As US stock index futures stage a rebound, the dollar is struggling to find demand and allowing the pair to edge higher. Investors keep a close eye on central bank speakers.
GBP/USD holds above 1.1050 ahead of Fedspeak
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1050 on Thursday as the dollar struggles to gather strength. The Bank of England announced that it intends to purchase index-linked gilts earlier in the day, helping the British pound stay resilient against its rivals.
Gold recovers modestly, stays below $1,670
Following Monday's selloff, gold extended its slide and touched its weakest level in a week near $1,660 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edging lower during the European session, however, XAU/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses.
Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive
Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.
War, COVID-19, US-China tensions, inflation, market panic
Risk sentiment is morose with the escalating tensions in Ukraine, rising Covid cases in China, mounting tensions between US and China, and the selloff in US and other treasuries.