- Natural Gas jumps this Thursday in an attempt to snap the losing streak.
- Traders are sending Gas prices higher in a technical bounce.
- The US Dollar Index eased a touch and offers a window of opportunity for Gas to recover a touch.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) has hit a fresh low overnight by hitting $1.64, which is the low of July 20th 2020. This further decline comes with a mix of sluggish demand, bleak outlooks and overall economic growth slowing down across the globe. Meanwhile the situation in the Middle East is not disrupting the Gas flow out of the region, which means a substantial oversupply in lower-than-normal demand.
The US Dollar (USD) is retreating a touch from its peak performance on Tuesday. Markets have digested the hot inflation report that came out with several analysts, economists and even US Federal Reserve member Austan Goolsbee commenting that this inflation report was a one off. The disinflationary path is still very much intact and cuts are set to come this year.
Natural Gas is trading at $1.68 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas market movers: EU reserves above average
- European Gas reserves are above 65%, which means the EU has less than half to restock before the next heating season kicks in.
- Turkish state energy grid-operated Botas is deepening its ties with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company. An agreement is on the table and will include sharing each other's infrastructure and underground storage.
- Recent numbers out of Europe show that wind energy is starting to take over energy production from Natural Gas.
- Not only in Europe, but in South Korea strategic reserves are still at elevated levels, seeing tepid demand over the summer to restock ahead of the next heating season.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: Short-term up in a fundamental bearish environment
Natural Gas is having a breather today, being up over 1.5% in a purely technical move higher. The reason for this uptick comes with the relentless selling pressure Gas prices have been facing, which now see some profit taking by short sellers. Add the inverse correlation with the US Dollar, which is a touch softer this Thursday, and a window of opportunity is offered for Gas prices to erase a little bit of thier overall loss in February.
On the upside, Natural Gas is facing some pivotal technical levels to get back to. First, $1.99, which saw an accelerated decline. Next is the blue line at $2.13 with the triple bottoms from 2023. In case Natural Gas sees sudden demand pick up, possibly $2.40 could come into play.
Keep an eye on $1.80, which was a pivotal level back in July 2020 and should act as a cap now. Should US President Biden’s moratorium be lifted, together with the additional supply from Canada – which is exporting more to fill the gap from the US – $1.64 and $1.53 (low of 2020) are targets to look out for.
XNG/USD (Daily Chart)
Natural Gas FAQs
What fundamental factors drive the price of Natural Gas?
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
What are the main macroeconomic releases that impact on Natural Gas Prices?
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
How does the US Dollar influence Natural Gas prices?
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD gained traction and rose toward 1.0750 during the European trading hours on Thursday. Retail Sales and Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic docket. Market participants will also pay close attention to comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2550 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.2550 in the European session on Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.2% in the fourth quarter.
Gold rebounds toward $2,000 as US yields edge lower
Following a quiet Asian session, Gold started to edge higher toward $2,000 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% at around 4.2% ahead of US data, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
XRP price hits $0.5590 riding on Bitcoin’s recent gains, sees spike in on-chain activity
XRP price hit a peak of $0.5590, early on Thursday. Altcoins like XRP noted gains as Bitcoin price rallied past the resistance to $52,500. Bitcoin bull run ushered a marketwide recovery in altcoin prices.
All eyes on US Retail Sales
In the US, January retail sales and industrial production data is due for release. Consensus expects some moderation in retail sales growth, even though early credit card data suggests that consumption has remained brisk at the start of the year as well.